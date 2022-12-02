New charge filed against suspect in 2021 chase, crash on Lake Ray Hubbard bridge

Dec. 2—By Brad Kellar

A Garland man is facing a new misdemeanor charge in connection with a 2021 case in which he allegedly robbed an Amazon delivery driver and led police on a chase across North Texas that ended in a crash on the Lake Ray Hubbard bridge.

Fernando Calderon was charged by the Hunt County Attorney's Office on Nov. 23 with one count of theft of property of the value of more than $750 and less than $2,500, a Class A misdemeanor. The complaint indicated the theft occurred on Aug. 5, 2021.

Hunt County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Timothy Linden scheduled an arraignment hearing for Jan. 3.

Calderson, 28, is free on bond on multiple charges — including two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count each of aggravated assault, robbery, evading arrest, criminal mischief and failure to identify — all related to the events of Aug. 5, 2021.

According to a report from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3100 block of FM 36 in Caddo Mills in reference to a robbery of an Amazon driver.

While a deputy was taking the robbery report from the driver, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 6000 block of FM 36. Calderon allegedly had fled prior to officers arriving at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officers received information that Calderon was northbound on FM 36, heading toward Interstate 30 in a silver minivan and observed the vehicle traveling north on FM 36 near FM 1564 west, reports indicate.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which then accelerated and fled from the officers. Officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 30 westbound at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

As the officers attempted to spike the minivan's tires, the driver intentionally veered into the ditch toward the officers who were standing outside their patrol vehicles, authorities allege.

Calderon narrowly missed hitting the officers and their vehicles as he traveled out of the ditch back onto the roadway.

Story continues

The pursuit continued through Royse City and Rockwall and came to an end on I-30 near Dalrock Road after the minivan smashed into a guardrail. Items from the alleged Amazon robbery were recovered from the minivan.

It was determined that Calderon, the driver and only occupant of the minivan, was the suspect in the robbery. Investigators from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office recovered the items and returned them to the rightful owners.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said his office is still intending to prosecute Calderon on the pending felony cases but indictments had not been issued as of Wednesday morning.