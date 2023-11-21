Charge filed in Monday homicide

Nov. 20—A St. Joseph woman is charged with voluntary manslaughter in a shooting that left a man dead early Monday.

Eva Louise Schelert, 60, called the police communications center just after 1:40 a.m. Monday and allegedly told dispatchers she had shot a man, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. When police arrived at the residence in the area of Shawnee Road and Chippewa Lane, they found the man, who police confirmed to be Michael E. Miller, 67, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The weapon was found inside the residence, according to court documents. Schelert was taken into custody and bond for her has been denied.

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said the incident was being investigated as a domestic disturbance.

Schelert is set to appear for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, in front of Associate Circuit Court Judge Chad Gaddie.

