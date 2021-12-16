Charge filed in North Dakota State Hospital assault

Dec. 16—A patient at the North Dakota State Hospital has been charged with aggravated assault, a Class C felony, for striking a State Hospital employee, according to information from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Dwayne Kimbrough, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by officers of the Highway Patrol who investigate incidents at the North Dakota State Hospital.

According to court documents, Kimbrough allegedly struck the victim with a closed fist without provocation causing the victim to lose consciousness.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the 200 Wing of the LaHaug Building. The victim of the assault was transported by ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Kimbrough is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on $1,000 bail. He made an initial appearance Tuesday before Judge Cherie Clark and is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 12.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.