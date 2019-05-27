Charge your iPhone three times faster with these two accessories

Apple really irritates us sometimes. Many of the company’s policies are surprisingly pro-consumer. Then Apple goes and cheaps out on its chargers, packing a 5W wall adapter in its boxes with iPhones that support 18W fast charging. It’s so annoying, but alas, if you want to fast-charge your iPhone you’ll have to buy some upgraded gear on your own. Instead of spending $50 on the accessories you need from Apple, however, you can enjoy the same great fast charging for just $36. Pick up an iClever 18W USB C Power Delivery Charger on Amazon for $20, and then pair it with an Anker USB C to Lightning Cable for $16. You’ll be charging your iPhone three times faster before you know it!

iClever 18W USB C Power Delivery Charger

Universal Power Delivery USB-C Port: It doesn’t matter if it’s a phone, a tablet, a power bank, or something in between–if it’s a USB-C device, the iClever 18w USB-C Compact Wall Charger can do it all at full speed. Just insert your USB-C cord

Lightning-fast Charging: Bring your devices back to life in record time. This small but mighty adapter pumps 18W of power into your devices for quick, effortless charging. It’s ideal for high-powered devices like iPhone XS/XS Max/XR/X/8 Plus/8, Google Pixel 2/2 XL, a variety of Huawei models, and so much more

Safe and Reliable: Worried about device damage? Don’t be! We’ve built in a variety of safeguards to protect your devices from harm. This USB-C PD charger prevents short circuits, over-current, over-voltage, overheating

Compact and Travel Ready: There are few things more annoying than a dead phone in the middle of the day. The travel-friendly iClever wall plug will keep you

What’s in My Order? Each order includes iClever 18W Wall Charger and a handy user manual. You’ll also get a 30-day money back guarantee, an 18 month replacement warranty, and a lifetime of friendly customer service

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable

Power Delivery: Use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast-charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, and later models.

Charge and Sync: Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro to seamlessly sync & charge.

Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12× longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.

MFi: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed..

A Cable for Life: We’re so confident about Powerline II’s long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.

