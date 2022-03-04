Charge: Kentucky jail deputy strangled inmate, lied to cover up the assault

A deputy jailer at the Madison County Detention Center assaulted an inmate and then lied about it, a federal grand jury has charged.

The grand jury indicted Gregory A. Evans Thursday on charges of violating the inmate’s right to be free from excessive force, falsifying a record about the incident and lying to an FBI agent.

Evans allegedly assaulted and strangled an inmate on April 9, 2021, at the jail in Richmond, injuring him. The indictment identified the inmate by his initials, E.B.

Evans said in a report that he had ordered E.B. to turn and face the wall before the assault; that E.B. ignored him and walked away; and that E.B. tied to pull away from deputies.

Those claims were false, the indictment said.

When an FBI agent interviewed Evans later, Evans falsely claimed that he had repeatedly ordered E.B. to face the wall and that the inmate spun around and pulled away from him after Evans grabbed his jumpsuit, according to court records.

Evans is no longer employed at the jail.