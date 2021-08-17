Charge: Man points gun at girlfriend

Aug. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A 23-year-old Eau Claire man is accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend and threatening to shoot her.

Damon M. Cart, 2602 Nimitz St., was charged Monday with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as misdemeanors of pointing a firearm at another person and disorderly conduct.

Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher set bail at $1,000 cash during Cart's initial appearance in court on Monday. The prosecution had requested a higher $2,500 cash bond, while an attorney representing Cart wanted a signature bond instead.

Conditions of the bond set by the judge include that Cart cannot have contact with the victim or her residence, except for one time to retrieve his belongings while accompanied by a law enforcement officer. Cart also is not allowed to possess weapons while his case is ongoing.

According to the criminal complaint, Cart's girlfriend contacted police at 4:52 a.m. on Sunday to report a domestic disturbance and request a welfare check on her boyfriend.

She told police that Cart had come back from a shift at work, seemed a "bit off" and potentially inebriated. The two had a verbal argument about their relationship, and then Cart went to retrieve the girlfriend's handgun. He made vague suicidal statements while armed and eventually fell asleep on top of the firearm. While Cart was sleeping, the woman took her two children and left the residence, afraid to return until he would leave.

She also told police that Cart had threatened to kill her the previous day, pointed the gun at her and said he'd commit suicide if she ever left him.

After fleeing her home early Sunday and calling police, the girlfriend then also received Facebook messages from Cart threatening suicide.

Concerned for the safety of Cart and the community, the local SWAT team was called to surround the residence and negotiate for him to surrender. At about 4:42 p.m., Cart left the home and was taken into custody without further incident.