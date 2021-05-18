Charge: Maple Grove doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

Chao Xiong, Star Tribune
·2 min read

A North Memorial Health doctor is accused of sexually assaulting a patient last year, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Javaid Saleem, 55, of Maple Grove, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged via summons, meaning he was not arrested and will be allowed to turn himself into the sheriff's office at a future date for booking. Suspects charged via summons are typically booked and released the same day.

Saleem's employment status is unknown. He was working for the North Memorial Health Maple Grove Clinic at the time of the alleged 2020 incident.

Saleem declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday, saying he needed to consult with his attorney.

A North Memorial Health representative said they were working on a response to the charge.

It's unknown if there are any other investigations into Saleem's conduct. Maple Grove police could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the criminal complaint: Maple Grove police were called to the clinic last year when a woman reported that she had been assaulted by Saleem earlier that day.

The woman told police she had been having abdominal issues and first saw Saleem the previous week. He allegedly wanted to perform a rectal exam on the woman, who did not feel it was necessary because she had no issues with bowel movements.

Saleem wrote the woman a prescription and recommended that she see a gastrointestinal specialist.

The woman told police she was unable to schedule an appointment with a specialist and could not afford the prescription, so she saw Saleem a second time in hopes he could refer her to a generic form of the medication.

During the second visit, Saleem allegedly told the woman he wanted to check her "bum" and she expressed doubts about it but followed his orders.

Saleem is accused of asking the woman to partly undress and assaulting her, the complaint said. Afterward, the woman allegedly saw Saleem typing on a computer with one of his hands hidden under his coat near his groin.

The woman's medical records showed no notes about a mass being found during the second visit, but Saleem allegedly later provided a statement saying he found a mass while examining the woman.

Saleem's LinkedIn profile says he is a doctor of obstetrics, pediatrics and family medicine. He listed his tenure with North Memorial Health as 2007 to present.

His previous employment included medical director at St. Cloud State University for eight months in 2006 and 2007, and primary care and emergency room physician at a clinic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from 1999 to 2006.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib

Recommended Stories

  • Dominican politician arrested on cocaine-trafficking charges in Miami

    A Dominican politician who was arrested after his flight to Miami faced cocaine-trafficking charges in federal court Tuesday.

  • Homeless man charged with attack woman after Astros game

    Police say the family was walking back to their car when the 23-year-old man attacked a wife and mother. Now, it's sparking a big concern.

  • ‘Officer’ enters home with gun, Louisiana cops say. It was fake — and so was her badge

    A concerned neighbor dialed 911.

  • Rock Hill teen pleads guilty to Lancaster murder as trial starts

    The teen gunman pleaded guilty in the Lancaster, South Carolina shooting, almost two years after he was caught in Alabama.

  • Feeling 'remorse,' associate of U.S. Rep. Gaetz to cooperate with prosecutors

    A former Florida official central to the federal probe on whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz trafficked a minor for sex pleaded guilty on Monday and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, which may spell trouble for the Republican congressman. Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County, pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex-trafficking of a minor, at a court hearing in federal court in Orlando, Florida. Appearing in court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit with the words "Orange County Corrections," Greenberg was shackled and returned to jail following the hearing.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 17th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day. A fall back through the day’s pivot level would bring support levels into play.

  • Top ten highest drafted outside linebackers in Ohio State football history

    Who are the top ten highest-drafted outside linebackers in Ohio State football history? We run through the list for you.

  • 9 reasons your weight fluctuates that have nothing to do with fat or muscle

    The number on the scale can go up and down due to a variety of factors, such as whether you ate a salty meal or drank alcohol, experts told Insider.

  • The Return of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Is a Sign Nature Is Healing

    InstagramThrongs of middle-aged Boomers in flip flops, flowing kombucha cocktails, Hawaiian shirts, faux floral leis, and costumes galore—Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is back and is a sign of a return to normalcy.In his first full-fledged concert since the pandemic upended touring and live shows last March, the easygoing, beach-loving musician returned to the stage in Delray Beach, Florida, over the weekend and by Tuesday will have played four sold-out shows.It’s entirely fitting that Buffett and his kooky, loyal Parrotheads have helped kick off a much-anticipated summer of live music, as more Americans become vaccinated and are ready to be part of a crowd again, swaying and singing along to their favorite songs. And it’s even more appropriate that it’s Florida getting the ball rolling.During the pandemic, the Sunshine State earned the side-eye of many COVID-19 cautionaries, as residents were apt to shrug off the CDC’s mask and social distancing guidelines and largely opened its arms and beachy shores to anyone craving a respite from cramped living situations, crummy weather, and the exasperation of dealing with the pandemic.Chris Martin Reveals How Coldplay Made ‘Yellow’ on a FarmSo it was slightly surprising to witness The Pavilion at Old School Square put in place social-distancing measures, keeping the venue at a reduced capacity with fewer than 900 people allowed inside the open-air space. Attendees were seated within pods, allowing for up to four people in one gated-off area, complete with foldout chairs. If someone happened to be milling about aimlessly, they’d get a stern but friendly prompt from security to head back to their seat.Seventy-four-year-old Buffett explained to Billboard he wanted to make a “really concerted effort” to keep his fans safe, ultimately deciding against a Key West location because it was too “sketchy,” citing the potential venue’s volunteer security guards.Of course it wasn’t all perfect. VIP and event sponsor guests roamed the perimeter of the venue looking for a tucked-away entrance, met by somewhat frazzled organizers who hadn’t dealt with such a high number of attendees in quite some time. Buzzed patrons often ditched their masks and forgot about standing six feet apart while waiting in line for drinks.Handwashing was much shorter than the 20-second recommendation or flat out skipped as women hurried back to their seats, worried they’d miss a song. The notion of pods also melted away as roaming dancers mingled with their neighbors, despite security trying to keep people apart. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) But if Florida is able to pull off a mostly safe and entertaining concert, it offers promise of what this summer holds. For nearly 15 months, deprived music lovers have had to tune into virtual concerts, watch smaller acts at drive-ins, or sneakily attend underground raves as they waited for a time they could jam out again in public. After dozens upon dozens of musicians had to postpone or cancel their concerts last year, the global industry reported a devastating loss of $30 billion.But many have finally announced they’d be hitting the road come summer, including Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, and Harry Styles. Festivals are in full swing, too. Bonnaroo, the Governors Ball, Electric Zoo, Summerfest, and Outside Lands have all announced dates and stacked lineups, with Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, the Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend, the Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Luke Bryan, A$AP Rocky, and Stevie Nicks headlining various event.Many event organizers have said there will be some form of safety measures implemented at each venue, taking cues from local guidelines.While obviously concerts are about hearing live performances again, they are also essentially about connection—either to the music or to one another—especially after a period of isolation many have never experienced.If Buffett’s concert is a marker of what to expect in the coming months, it bodes well. The crowd was giddy to be there, with tickets selling out 10 minutes after going on sale. Fans went into a frenzy when a barefoot Buffett took to the stage and welcomed everyone back. “This is not a Zoom, it’s a real, live show,” he called out to cheers.The introduction of seats inside the pods seemed like a welcome fixture, as no one had to jostle against masses of bodies while trying to return to their group, or be forced to stand to have a view of the stage. In fact, half the crowd enjoyed the set from their foldout chairs, laughing and socializing with one another with Buffett’s music serving as a backdrop.While waiting in line, people mingled with strangers—many heard talking about dealing with COVID-19, their future travel plans and overall buzzing about being out hearing live music again.John, a lawyer in Boca Raton, told The Daily Beast that he’s been attending a sprinkling of small shows in the area and came up to Delray Beach because a friend was a sponsor of the event. Now that he’s vaccinated, he’s ready for things to get back to normal, heading out to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado to see the Avett Brothers in July, which he says he can’t wait for.The only divisive aspect of the night were the fenced-in pods, which were mocked on social media in the lead-up to the shows by some fans, who called them “cattle pens” and those abiding by them “sheep.”Brad Replogle said he didn’t mind the pods because he was sitting close to the stage, but wondered if the experience would have been different if he was further back. “I’m torn on if it’s better,” he explained. “I go to a lot of shows and I love the excitement of that pit crowd. It’s nice being able to sit but that’s an option at most shows if you are willing to be a bit further in the back.”“I think I prefer the old way and I’m sure the artists do too since you can fit a much larger crowd,” he added.Longtime Parrothead Kendall Hamilton said she would be attending two of Buffett’s shows, after the long drive from Northeastern Alabama. It was ultimately because of the pods that she decided to make the trip, citing how she had been wary of large events because of friends who had become very sick when they contracted COVID-19.“I think it was great,” she said. “It’s a great way to reconnect with fans to do it safely. So we’re super excited about it.But no matter the opinion on how the gig was carried out, by the time Buffett performed his biggest hits “Fins” and his anthem “Margaritaville,” the crowd was on their feet, belting along to the lyrics and dancing, just happy to feel that the trappings of the past year will soon be ancient history.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • James Ibori: UK returns $5.8m stolen by ex-governor to Nigeria

    James Ibori took the money while he was governor of Nigeria's Delta state in the early 2000s.

  • Report: Benzema to be named in France EURO 2020 squad

    Karim Benzema is set to be named in the France EURO 2020 squad, as Didier Deschamps has made a huge u-turn.

  • Deadly conflict between Israel, Hamas enters second week, airstrikes and rocket attacks continue

    The conflict between Israel and Hamas militants moves into its second week, with the violence showing no signs of abating, despite diplomatic efforts. As Imtiaz Tyab reports, it’s been another night of Israeli strikes in Gaza, and Hamas continued to unleash a barrage of rockets at towns across southern Israel.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 18th, 2021

    It’s a relatively bullish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to avoid a fall back through the day’s pivot to bring $0.50 levels back into play, however.

  • Tax-Planning Tips to Keep You in a Lower Bracket

    The tax system is replete with brackets and deductions that make it difficult for retirees and other savers to navigate, says Michael Macke, co-owner of Petros Financial Group. He has some tips to create a map for savings.

  • Marni Yang's attorney says injuries on Roni Reuter's body prove innocence

    The attorney for Marni Yang, convicted of killing Rhoni Reuter more than 10 years ago, said forensic analysis of injuries on Reuter's body prove his client is not the killer.

  • More than 35,000 U.S. bridges need repair. See where they are near you.

    More than 35,000 of the nation’s smallest bridges need repairs, three times the number the Biden administration has pledged to repair.

  • Around The North: Reviewing Ravens’ offseason

    Taking a look around the AFC North starting with the Baltimore Ravens. How did they add around Lamar Jackson to try to stay on top?

  • Horizon Therapeutics Stock Flashes Improved Technical Strength; Nears Buy Point

    Horizon Therapeutics shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Crypto Liquidations Top $2.4 Billion in 24 Hours

    Cryptocurrency markets are tumbling and liquidations are piling up for overleveraged traders on derivatives exchanges.

  • Angst and apprehension for some women as U.S. Supreme Court revisits abortion

    Jessy Rosales did not realize she was pregnant for weeks. When she found out, Rosales - a 20-year-old college student at the time - hid it from her family, whose judgment she feared, and struggled to find an abortion clinic that would accept her student health insurance. Rosales managed to end her pregnancy at around 16 weeks.