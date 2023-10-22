Charge: Patient accused of spitting on police officer

Oct. 22—ST. PETER — A patient at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center reportedly fled from the facility in early October and spit on a Mankato police officer who was transporting him back.

Sami Adnan Abuhamed, 31, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault on a peace officer Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Abuhamed, who is civilly committed, ran away from the St. Peter facility on Oct. 6. Mankato police located him at a convenience store in the city.

While he was in a squad car, Abuhamed reportedly tried to spit on one officer through a partition. The partition blocked it.

He then appeared to deescalate, according to the complaint, leading officers to try put handcuffs on him. An officer accused him of turning and spitting on him at that point.

The officer placed a spit mask over Abduhamed in response, the complaint states.

Court records indicate Abuhamed has had civil commitment hearings related to mental illness and chemical dependency dating back to at least 2013. He has past convictions for gross misdemeanor terroristic threats in 2016 in Washington County and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2014 in Washington County.

His initial appearance related to the assault charge is set for Jan. 4.

