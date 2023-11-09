Charge reduced against woman arrested in July East Lubbock murder case

Charges were reduced against a 23-year-old woman arrested in connection with a deadly July shooting in East Lubbock.

Avery White, who was one of two people arrested on a warrant for murder in the July 11 shooting death of 45-year-old Chad Reed, is now facing a Class A misdemeanor count of failing to report a felony.

The charging document states White knew about Reed's alleged murder but did not report it to authorities. Class A misdemeanors carry a punishment of up to a year in jail.

Antoine Manahan, 36, was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury in August on a count of murder, which carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

White's new charge was filed a day after prosecutors dismissed the murder warrant against her, citing insufficient evidence.

Lubbock County Jail records show White, who was arrested in July in Arlington, was released Monday from jail on the murder charge. She spent about 109 days total in custody. Her bond on the murder charge was set at $250,000.

Before her murder charge was dismissed her attorney, Michael Lemond, requested an evidentiary hearing in order to reduce her bond.

She was booked-in on Wednesday at the jail on the misdemeanor charge and was released shortly after on a bond set at $1,500.

It's unclear if the time she spent held on the murder charge will count toward her new misdemeanor charge.

White charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation into Reed's death at a home in the 1900 block of East Auburn Street.

A witness told officers that a man was shot inside the home and the shooter fled the scene. Responding officers found Reed suffering from a gunshot wound and he died at the scene.

Investigators learned that the shooter was a Black man who went by the alias "Tweezy," a street name associated with Manahan, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Video from neighboring home's security cameras showed a white 1997 Lexus passenger car being driven in the area of the shooting multiple times in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

The video showed the suspected shooter wearing a black, "puffy" coat and a ski mask, leave the vehicle.

The man on the video appeared to have a thin build, was bald and had multiple tattoos on both arms. Investigators believed the man on the video resembled Manahan.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, the shooter could be seen running back to the vehicle carrying a cooking pot.

Forensic investigators found a greasy substance in Reed's home that appeared to make a trail to the sidewalk and ended on an adjacent street to the west of the home. Investigators would later find a a similar substance inside the Lexus, which was owned by White, the affidavit states.

Meanwhile, officers with the Texas Anti-Gang unit found Manahan and White about an hour after the shooting in a 1997 Lexus passenger car in the 3900 block of Idalou Road.

Both agreed to speak with detectives and were interviewed separately.

Manahan reportedly told detectives he made several marijuana deliveries in the city earlier in the day. He also admitted to selling Reed marijuana within 24 hours of the shooting, the affidavit states.

During her interview with detectives, it was determined White was being deceptive, the affidavit states.

The two were released. However, investigators learned through a confidential informant that White had personal knowledge of the shooting, the record states.

White reportedly told the informant that she was with Manahan during the shooting and saw him enter Reed's home to confront him about a disagreement they had about a marijuana transaction.

The informant told detectives that White reportedly said Manahan returned to the vehicle with blood on his shoes, got in the driver's seat and drove them away, the affidavit stated.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Manahan's arrest on July 12. Two days later, Lubbock police officials sought the public's held finding him.

A warrants for White's arrest on the murder charge was issued July 20 and the two were arrested that night in Arlington.

Detectives traveled to Grand Prairie to meet with White for another interview during which she reportedly said after the shooting Manahan drove them to his uncle's house on Idalou Road, where investigators found a black "puffy" jacket and a box of ammunition.

White reportedly told detectives that she handed Manahan the cooking pot he took from Reed's home and he took it to the back of his uncle's home while she waited.

Before meeting White, detectives learned from another witness that the clothes and murder weapon were burned at Manahan's uncle's house, court records state.

Records show Manahan was brought to Lubbock on July 28 and White was booked into the Lubbock County Jail on Aug. 11.

