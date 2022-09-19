Charge reduced, bond lowered for woman accused of killing Whitehaven activist

Yvonne D. Nelson accepted an award in April from the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation

The woman accused of killing Whitehaven community activist Yvonne Nelson over a month ago broke into tears after her second-degree murder charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter Monday afternoon.

Her lawyer rubbed Tifaniee Wright's shoulder while the prosecution, witnesses, and Nelson's family left the courtroom.

Wright, 33, appeared for a preliminary hearing 10 days after it had been delayed since she was in quarantine. She had previously been charged with second-degree murder after police say Wright shot Nelson during a monetary dispute August 18.

Further details about the dispute had not been available prior to Monday's hearing. Wright had sent $200 to Nelson via Cash App, an app that allows users to send money to one another via phones. In exchange, Nelson was to give Wright $200 in cash. Wright told investigators that did not happen, leading to an argument between the two.

In discussing the events that led up to the shooting, Sgt. Andrew Bishop of the Memphis Police Department's homicide bureau said officers found Nelson bleeding from her "head and neck area." After investigating further, they came across two different angles of security camera footage.

Dr. Yvonne D. Nelson, a lifelong Memphian and community activist was shot and killed in Raleigh on Saturday

"The video shows what appears to be a black Infiniti pulling in from of the victim's Jeep," Bishop, the investigation's lead detective, told the court. "The defendant gets out and approaches the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, the victim is still inside the driver's seat and the defendant is standing just outside of the defendant's window. A conversation takes place for several minutes between the two."

The hearing grew tense when disputes about when Wright pulled out a gun, with her lawyer saying it was not until Nelson had gotten out of the Jeep and the prosecutor, along with Bishop, saying it had been pulled out earlier.

The defense argued Nelson was the aggressor, attempting to build a case for self-defense. While testifying about Wright's statement to MPD, Bishop told the court Wright had described Nelson as "wild," which Bishop said he believed was in reference to Nelson's hair that night, but was used to portray Nelson as "out of control."

"[Nelson] is constantly coming at my client [Wright]," Lorna McClusky, the defense attorney, said. "[Wright] was afraid of [Nelson] because of the things [Nelson] said. If you're dealing with a person with 'wild hair,' that's indicative of someone who is out of control."

Although working to frame Nelson as a threat, Wright told MPD she did not see a gun or weapon in the car and did not see anything in Nelson's hands, which were "balled up."

In total, five shots were fired during the incident. Two of those shots hit the ground, both of which the defense asserted were warning shots. Three shots hit Nelson and prosecutors said Wright did not call police or try to help her.

In the end, Judge Karen Massey said "second-degree murder is overcharged" and ordered the charges lessened to voluntary manslaughter. Following that change, Wright's bond was reset to $25,000 and Massey directed Wright to not contact Nelson's family directly or indirectly.

"I don't know if she was unarmed or not. I don't know what was in her hand and I don't know what the conversation was. What's clear is that the defendant backed up away from her car and from this woman the entire time and did not shoot fatal shots until the woman was actually grabbing her, or within seconds of it," Massey said. " . . . But it was clear that the defendant backed up the entire time instead of shooting the lady at the car, even shooting warning shots to the ground to try to keep her from advancing on her."

Nelson grew up in Milwaukee and moved to Memphis with her son in the '80s, her daughter would be born a few years later in Memphis. She was well known in the Whitehaven community for her activism, but she was also an editor at The Commercial Appeal.

As an activist, Nelson worked with a number of Memphis-based non-profits and government organizations including the Lupus Foundation, YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South, the U.S. Census Bureau, Shelby County Sheriff's Office Training Academy, Memphis City Beautiful Commission, and Memphis Public Libraries.

