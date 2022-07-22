Charge: St. Paul man threatens family involved in Lily Peters death

Jul. 21—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A St. Paul, Minn., man has been charged after police say he made threats to come and harm a family that he believes was involved in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24. During an interview with police, he said "he could be a vigilante."

Herbert R. Badalich, 47, was charged in Chippewa County Court with making terrorist threats, which is a felony, and two misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a phone-threatening harm and disorderly conduct. Bandalich will appear in court Sept. 27.

According to the criminal complaint, Badalich called the Chippewa County dispatch center on May 2 and "stated he had done his research, was in the area, and coming for restitution and was going to murder the whole family."

"Based off the comments, it was common knowledge of the ongoing (Lily Peters) homicide investigation and due to the media presence from the investigation, the case was known nationwide," the complaint reads.

A Chippewa Falls police officer went to the home of the family that was threatened and had them vacate their residence and go somewhere unknown.

Another officer made phone contact with Badalich, who seemed "impaired due to slurred speech." Badalich told the officer "he was not a threat." When asked if he had come to the Chippewa Falls area, Bandalich said he had not. He later admitted to having an alcohol problem.

The 14-year-old suspect in Peters' death, identified in court records as C. P.-B., has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond. He will return to court Sept. 1 for a preliminary hearing that is expected to last perhaps four hours.

The juvenile is charged as an adult. At this time, his attorney has not filed any request for it to be moved into a juvenile proceeding.

According to the criminal complaint, when Peters' body was discovered the morning of April 25, she was partially undressed. She was already deceased.

When interviewed, the boy told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick, then strangled her until she was deceased. He then had sex with her body. He went home and put his dirty clothes in the laundry. He later returned to the scene, "drug her a few feet," and covered her body with leaves.