Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom as a judge read the new charge for Kaelin Lewis during her first appearance Tuesday.
Jones is working to obtain warrants and learn why the charge was upgraded, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kendal Lewis died Sunday night after police say she found a gun in her mother’s car in the backseat as they drove on Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills exit.
At some point during the drive, the 4-year-old shot herself. Officials declared Kendal dead on the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
GBI investigating shooting involving a police officer outside busy Publix
Sheriff: Student pointed massager that looked like a gun at another student, prompting lockdown
Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in front of Fulton special grand jury in person
Police originally charged Lewis with cruelty to children in the second degree. The court upgraded the charge to murder.
Monday would have been Kendal’s first day of pre-kindergarten according to a GoFundMe page set up for her funeral expenses.
Family members told Jones that they were not ready to speak publicly about the child’s death. They did call it a horrible mistake.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS