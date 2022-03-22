Charge upgraded to murder in fatal Fayetteville DWI wreck

Charges were upgraded last week against a woman who Fayetteville police say was driving impaired when her passenger was killed in a head-on collision March 5.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Jalea McMillian, 19, was additionally charged Thursday with second-degree murder, driving while impaired and impaired driving under the age of 21 in the death of Monya Aaliyah McDaniels, 20.

"The investigation has determined that she was under the influence of an impairing substance at the time of the crash," a news release said.

According to the accident report, she had a blood-alcohol content of .10, two points above the legal limit for driving. She was originally charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, careless and reckless driving, speeding, possession of marijuana, and a seat belt violation.

McDaniels was a passenger in McMillian's eastbound Buick Lacrosse on Pamalee Drive when the Buick crossed the center line about 10 p.m., striking a westbound Acura sedan head-on. The driver and passenger in the Acura were treated for injuries at the scene, police said.

The accident report states the Buick's speed was estimated at 100 mph prior to the crash.

McDaniels died of her injuries March 7.

