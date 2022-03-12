Charge: Woman allegedly defrauded business out of more than $15,000

Mar. 12—MANKATO — A recent criminal charge alleges a Mankato woman stole more than $15,000 from her former employer.

Jamie Marie Watts, 34, faces a felony theft charge in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Watts quit her office assistant job at a business in November. The business' accounts were password-protected, and Watts reportedly didn't return phone calls to provide the owner with her password.

Once the owner managed to sign in, the complaint states the business found fraudulent activity including payments going straight to Watts rather than to vendors. There allegedly were also checks written to Watts without authorization, extra hours and overtime added, a changed pay rate, and additional vacation time for her.

The Free Press

The amount she unlawfully took from the business added up to about $15,384, according to the complaint. She reportedly declined to give police a statement on advice from her attorney.

