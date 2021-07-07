Charge: Woman supplied lethal dose of fentanyl to Golden Valley man

A 30-year-old Shakopee woman has been charged with providing a lethal dose of fentanyl to a Golden Valley man.

Bibi A. Said was booked into the Hennepin County jail Tuesday on a charge of third-degree murder in connection with the man's death on Dec. 26 on Lee Avenue. Said is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

According to the criminal complaint, which does not identify the man:

The man's mother arrived at his home on Lee Avenue on Dec. 27 to check on him. She found her son dead on the couch. Officers searched the home and located a baggie with 3½ green pills marked with an "M." Testing on the pills determined they contained the deadly opioid fentanyl. An autopsy concluded that the man overdosed on fentanyl and an anti-anxiety medication.

Officers located text messages on the man's cellphone that indicated that the pills in his home were provided by Said on Dec. 26. That same night, the man texted to Said that he was worried about how he was feeling after taking the drugs and mentioned that his couch was covered in sweat.

Said's criminal history includes a pending drug possession case and pleading guilty to committing perjury before a federal grand jury in connection with her role in 2010 sex-trafficking ring. She was sentenced to a year of supervised release.

Charges against Said and 28 others alleged that the ring sold Somali girls — one as young as 12, another 13 — into prostitution. Officials say the ring, made up of members of three Somali street gangs, also committed credit card fraud and burglary. Investigators said girls were driven from the Twin Cities to Nashville and Columbus, Ohio, to perform sex acts for money.

