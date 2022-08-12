Charge: Woman used rock-filled sock in assault

Aug. 12—MANKATO — A Mankato woman was charged with assault after allegedly using a sock filled with rocks to beat a man Thursday.

Darrion Ciara Smith, 33, faces second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County District Court.

About 15 to 20 people were gathered in an apartment parking lot on the 1500 block of Warren Street when a fight broke out. Onlookers reportedly told police that Smith was hitting the man on the head with the sock, leaving the man with an injured nose and blood in his mouth, according to a criminal complaint.

An officer reported finding the sock in a nearby dumpster afterward with the top tied to keep rocks inside. Smith admitted to punching the man but denied using the sock, according to the complaint.

