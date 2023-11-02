Charged at 15, convicted of murder: Middle Tennessee man, now 20, dead in state custody

A former Wilson County student who was 15 when he was charged in the shooting death of a Mt. Juliet High School student has died in state custody.

Ethen Vanderpool, now 20, was convicted in September 2022 of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of JayShawn Taylor, 16. He received a 22-year prison sentence for the crime in January.

Vanderpool died Saturday, according to Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter. He was housed at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Carter said.

Vanderpool had been transferred to the state prison in February from the Wilson County Jail.

Ethen Vanderpool, center, leaves the courtroom after being found guilty of second-degree murder in Wilson County with defense attorneys.

The medical examiner will conduct a review to determine the cause of death, which wasn't immediately confirmed.

The Tennessean will provide additional information as details become available.

Background: shooting happened when teens met to sniff glue

The shooting occurred in November 2018 when Vanderpool, Taylor and two girls met to sniff glue at the home Vanderpool lived in at the time, court documents show.

Ethen Vanderpool leaves the courtroom after being found guilty of second-degree murder in Wilson County on Sept. 1, 2022.

Vanderpool was initially charged as a juvenile before the case was moved to adult court in March 2019. His sentence was credited with time he spent in custody, dating back more than four years.

Vanderpool was a homeschool student at the time of the shooting but had previously been enrolled at Wilson County Schools, officials have said.

According to court testimony, Vanderpool was initially concerned about Taylor coming to his home, based on text messages that were presented during trial.

Vanderpool brought out a gun during the get-together and allowed Taylor to handle the weapon, testimony revealed, noting that the weapon fell from a bed at some point and landed on the floor underneath.

When one of the girls went to retrieve the gun, Vanderpool became angry because of how he thought Taylor was looking at her, grabbed Taylor's shirt and backed Taylor onto the bed, leading up to the fatal gunshot, according to testimony.

