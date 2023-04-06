Charged with bankruptcy fraud, Ernest Ricci shows disdain for the court, prosecutors say

PROVIDENCE – Ernest Ricci, a self-employed contractor from North Kingstown who flipped houses with his wife, Brenda, apparently didn’t think much of the investigators probing into his bankruptcy claim.

"I’m sure you realize now I’ve been three steps ahead of you Bozos all the way and that’s because I’m smarter than all of you combined,” he wrote them in an email in April 2020, court records show.

Weeks later, when a federal bankruptcy trustee pressed Ricci to turn over financial records from the couple’s business, Premier Home Restoration, Ricci expressed a certain unwillingness.

“Here’s my response. GO [expletive] YOURSELF Charlie. How’s that?”

“The party’s over [expletive],” his email continued, court documents show. “Move on and admit you [expletive] with the wrong guy. ITS OVER!!! Lololol Ernie Ricci.”

Now Ricci is behind bars in the Wyatt Detention Center

FBI agents arrested the Ricci pair last month.

Federal authorities charged them with years of unlawful scheming to conceal “substantial assets” from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, including a boat, rental money from two properties, personal income and COVID relief money. The government contends the couple used the relief money to buy rental property in Warwick through a straw buyer to hide their ownership.

Ernest Ricci, who is 62, even presented a fake Rolex watch to a bankruptcy trustee so he wouldn’t have to surrender a real one, the government contends.

At Ricci's arraignment, Assistant U.S. Attorney John P. McAdams urged that he be held without bail, concerned he might intimidate witnesses in the case. Ricci is charged with bankruptcy fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Federal Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan considered McAdams' request but ultimately agreed to bail under the condition that Ricci “avoid all contact” with any witnesses.

It took Ricci three days to violate that condition, McAdams says in a new motion asking the court to revoke his bail.

Ricci “obtained a new phone, directly contacted a witness under the guise of returning a call ... and attempted to elicit information from the witness about the criminal investigation.”

'Ricci does not respect court orders'

Says McAdams: “This behavior is in utter contempt of the court’s release order. It is also completely consistent with Ricci’s flagrant disregard for court rules and orders throughout the bankruptcy proceedings.... There are no conditions of release which can prevent Ricci from attempting to obstruct justice because Ricci does not respect court orders.”

Last Friday, investigators re-arrested Ricci as a suspected bail violator and held him at the federal Wyatt Detention Center until Tuesday, when he appeared again before Sullivan wearing prison khaki for a bail-review hearing.

McAdams provided more evidence that he said illustrated Ricci’s disdain for court rules.

According to a Cranston police report, McAdams said, a woman called the Police Department to say Ricci had four handguns stored at the Alpine Country Club, in Cranston.

Ricci did not tell federal probation authorities about those guns when asked if he owned firearms after his arrest, McAdams said.

The woman who called the police didn’t leave her name but it was probably Ricci’s wife, who is now “leaving him,” McAdams said.

At his mother-in-law's house, a panic alarm triggered

After Ricci learned Cranston police were confiscating those handguns, Ricci entered his mother-in-law's house in Warwick in an apparent attempt to confront his wife, McAdams said. He left only after someone in the house hit a “panic alarm.”

As McAdams outlined the recent police events, Ricci whispered continually to his lawyer, Edward Roy.

As Judge Sullivan explained she was prepared to hold Ricci behind bars and continue the hearing until next week, Ricci broke in and addressed the judge.

Lawyer to Ricci as he tries to address judge: 'Don't do it'

“Don’t do it,” Roy told him several times. Sullivan, too, advised against speaking. “This is really a bad idea,” she said. “Everything you say can, and will, be used against you.”

The judge told Ricci that all inferences suggested “you've engaged in conduct that is manipulative” and provided false statements. “Once you begin to speak, I’m going to be able to make a credibility finding about you which may ... be very harmful to you.

Still, Ricci carried on, wanting to present facts, he said.

“These things have not been brought into the court’s attention and I’m not afraid of anything I’m going to say,” he said. “I know it’s not going to hurt me. In fact, when you are finished hearing me, you will have a different opinion of me and what has transpired.”

Ricci's attorney suggests another lawyer may be necessary

Roy suggested that Ricci be appointed another lawyer since his client was no longer taking his advice.

“I don’t need another attorney, judge, I just want to talk to you,” said Ricci. “I just want to give you facts, judge. These facts need to be known.”

Ricci said he had most of them written down already, bullet points listed on a piece of white lined paper.

Judge Sullivan suggested he file the document rather than say anything else “and I will take it into consideration.”

The judge, the lawyers, the sheriffs all waited for a minute or two as Ricci agreed and added more to his piece of paper.

Then she adjourned the hearing until next week.

