Charged in DUI crash, Hennepin County sheriff could lose right to carry gun

Dec. 10—Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson had a blood alcohol level of .13 when he rolled a county-owned SUV early Wednesday, according to prosecutors in Douglas County, who charged him Friday with four misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say Hutchinson was served with a summons at Alomere Hospital, where he's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the 2:30 a.m. Wednesday crash five miles east of Alexandria.

He is charged with three crimes related to driving while impaired and one for carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

Besides potential jail time and fines, Hutchinson will be unable to carry a gun for one year if convicted on the gun charge.

The legal limit to drive in Minnesota is a blood alcohol level under .08.

After the crash Wednesday, Hutchinson said in a statement that he made the "inexcusable" decision to drive after drinking. He said he took full responsibility for his actions and would address his personal issues with alcohol.

Hutchinson attended the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association's winter conference in Alexandria before the one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies responding to the scene suspected Hutchinson was under the influence. He provided a urine sample at the hospital to determine his level of intoxication, prosecutors say.

Hutchinson was elected sheriff of the state's largest county in 2018. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andy Skoogman said command staff and a chief deputy will oversee the agency's operations in Hutchinson's absence.