Charged with first-degree murder, alleged shooter in Spring Brook homicide seeks bail

Dec. 31—The attorney for a 19-year-old Scranton man facing first-degree murder charges asked a Lackawanna County judge to allow him bail and a chance for house arrest pending trial.

Attorney Robert A. Saurman, who represents Evan Daniel Wasko, is seeking a hearing to argue why Wasko should be allowed bail while the pre-trial process is ongoing.

In the petition filed Tuesday, Saurman acknowledged "traditional bail" is not available to those charged with the crimes his client faces, but he hopes a judge would consider his release.

Wasko is in the Lackawanna County Prison's restrictive housing unit awaiting trial on charges he shot 17-year-old Joseph Roberson in the head June 23 outside a drinking party in Spring Brook Twp.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Wasko faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

District Attorney Mark Powell said his office had not yet received the petition but said they will oppose the request.

"He's ineligible," Powell said.

Saurman declined to comment on the petition when contacted by phone, but said it "speaks for itself."

Wasko has never run afoul of the criminal justice system but now finds he is in a unit surrounded by the "most hardened criminals" facing the most severe charges, according to the petition.

Should he be convicted or enter a plea he likely will be sentenced to a state prison, which have "considerably more resources" to house young inmates.

"This placement serves no purpose and is detrimental to Wasko's development into a young adult," Saurman wrote.

State police alleged Wasko and three others, including co-defendant Liam Patrick O'Malley, went to 71 Bowens Road to confront a party-goer. They ended up in a struggle with Roberson and Wasko shot him in the head, the state police said.

Wasko ultimately admitted to state police he fatally shot Roberson and then buried the gun he used near Lake Scranton, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing in October.

Earlier this month, Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse denied O'Malley's request to lower his $500,000 bail that is keeping him held at the county jail.

O'Malley, 18, of Scranton, is facing firearms counts, as well as charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence.

In addition to first-degree murder, Wasko is charged with third-degree murder, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and firearms possession without a license.

