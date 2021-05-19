Charged with murder in Boise shooting, 2 Idaho men enter pleas, have trial dates set

Two Ada County men charged with murder in a shooting near the Boise State University campus pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Matthew Crawford, of Boise, and Devoune Mosley, of Eagle, both pleaded not guilty to single counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a robbery.

Crawford also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and Mosley pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm, as he has a prior felony conviction.

Both were arrested and charged in connection with the March 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Guy Lopez II less than a block away from BSU. Police were called to the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive at around 11:30 p.m. that day after hearing reports of gunshots. Officers said that they found Lopez on the ground with a gun near him, and that Crawford and Mosley fled the area in a white vehicle and were later arrested by police.

Prosecutors allege that Crawford and Mosley intended to rob Lopez during a drug deal. Crawford’s attorney, Mark Manweiler, denied the allegation that the meeting was a premeditated robbery. He claimed that Lopez shot first and Crawford returned fire.

Manweiler also argued on a motion for Crawford to be issued a bail amount, but 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin denied bail. Baskin noted that the murder charge could lead to a death penalty case. As of Wednesday, prosecutors have not decided whether to seek capital punishment.

Both men had their trial dates set Wednesday. Crawford’s will begin Oct. 5 and last 7-10 days, and Mosley’s is scheduled for Sept. 14 and set to last 5-7 days.

Both Crawford and Mosley remain at the Ada County Jail, where they are being held without bail.