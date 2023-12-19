A charged with murder and out on bond, charged with murder a second time

Dec. 19—PEMBROKE — A Lumberton man who was out on bond for murder has now been charged in another deadly incident in Robeson County.

Quinton Brayboy, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and a related weapons charge from a Thursday incident. Those latest charges stem from an incident when deputies were called to Dreamcatcher Drive in Pembroke.

There, authorities found 26-year-old Zachary Locklear, of Maxton, who was discovered with a gunshot wound.

Locklear later died at a hospital.

Brayboy was being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

His previous murder arrest was linked to a double shooting in Lumberton that occurred in February. Investigators said Brayboy shot a man and a woman. One person died as a result of that incident, 44-year-old Coleman Fields. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

Brayboy was out of jail on pre-trial release for the February murder.

Brayboy was later charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in that case.