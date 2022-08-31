Charged with slashing a man's face from nose to jawline, Preston man gets seven years

NEW LONDON — A 29-year-old Preston man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday for cutting open a man's face so severely in a downtown Norwich slashing attack it required more than a dozen sutures to close the gash.

New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein also ordered Daron Henry to serve 10 years of special parole on the first-degree assault charge. Henry pleaded guilty to the crime in April under the Alford Doctrine in which a defendant may disagree with a prosecutor’s accusations, but is unwilling to take a case to trial and risk more prison time.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020, Norwich police were dispatched to a Main Street storefront for a report of a stabbing, according to an arrest warrant application. On arrival, police located a man with a deep facial wound lying in what appeared to be a pool of blood.

The victim, who was cut from nose to jaw line, was intubated and treated in the intensive care unit of The William W. Backus Hospital. It took more than 20 sutures to close the wound, prosecutors said.

In a written statement to police, the victim said he was playing pool the day of the attack at the Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant on Main Street when two men, including Henry, demanded he play for money, the warrant application states.

The group argued, with the men accusing the victim of owing them $50. The victim said the pair followed him out from the restaurant and to the area of Chelsea Groton Bank. He told police he took out a pocket knife to defend himself, causing Henry to “jump back.”

The victim said the men charged him, and Henry “slashed his face,” according to the warrant. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas DeLillo previously said the victim was left with a permanently scarred face.

DeLillo called the plea agreement and sentence “fair and appropriate” considering the seriousness of the crime.

Henry’s lawyer, Michael Brown acknowledged his client had made “big mistakes” in life, but is striving for better things. Brown, dressed in a white jail jumpsuit, declined to address the court.

Henry previously also admitted to violating the conditions of his probation six times. A first-degree robbery charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. He faced nearly 26 years in prison if convicted on all charges and violations.

Henry on Tuesday also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault in connection with an altercation in 2020 with a department store employee.

DeLillo said Brown tried to steal several items from the Burlington Coat Factory in New London and injured a security guard as he attempted to flee the premises. A concurrent 11-month sentence was folded into his seven-year prison term for that charge.

Strackbein noted Brown has made a series of bad choices in his life and chided him for thinking the “rules don’t apply to you.”

Henry, who has been incarcerated since March 2020, has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2012 that includes five third-degree assault convictions, disorderly conduct and larceny. Those convictions ended in many cases with suspended sentences, though he was ordered to serve a six-month jail stints in 2013 and and again in 2014, according to the state’s judicial website.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Preston man gets 7 years for slashing man's face in Norwich