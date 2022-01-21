ChargePoint Offers an Attractive Entry Point at Current Levels, Says J.P. Morgan

TipRanks
·2 min read

Here’s an experiment. Remove all mega caps, choose your segment of the stock market, hang it up on a board and close your eyes. Then, stick a pin anywhere, and what do you get? Most likely a stock that has bled profusely for the past 12 months.

There are many to choose from. For example, shares of ChargePoint (CHPT) started the year with a 29% decline, further adding to last year’s losses.

Scanning the EV charging station leader’s prospects for J.P. Morgan, analyst Bill Peterson is not yet fully committed to the bull narrative. However, he believes the “recent pullback represents an attractive entry point to accumulate shares.”

As such, while the analyst reiterated a Neutral (i.e., Hold) rating on CHPT, he backs it up with a $26 price target, suggesting shares have room for 93% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)

Peterson’s take follows investor meetings with members of the management team, from which he came away confident the company is “executing well amid COVID-related supply constraints.” Additionally, with opportunities to deliver “margin expansion as mix improves and scale increases,” the analyst believes the company is “well-positioned to drive solid growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Against a backdrop of worldwide supply constraints, ChargePoint has witnessed “frequent, but minor,” supply-related issues, although no essential component has been “singularly impacted.” The company’s main priority right now is to guarantee it has enough supply for the purpose of reducing product backlog and maintaining “customer satisfaction as it scales up.” That said, management believes it will be at least a few quarters until the supply constraints abate.

On the margins side, given that workplace charging represents a higher margin segment of its business, gross margins could get a boost from a return to the office. Other “potential tailwinds” for margin expansion include increased software sales (including from the acquisitions of has-to-be and ViriCiti), and “increased manufacturing scale (i.e. as DC fast moves from low volumes to higher volumes).”

Therefore, based on the favorable outlook for the EV industry, the company’s efforts to build on an “already strong product portfolio,” Peterson believes that over the next few years, ChargePoint is poised to “benefit” from growing EV adoption.

Among Peterson's colleagues, rating wise, the bulls are slightly in front. CHPT's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 6 Buys and 4 Holds. However, the bulls are out in full force where the average price target is concerned; At $28.90, the analysts expect the stock to change hands for ~115% premium over the next 12 months. (See CHPT stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs' Poles has 2nd interview for Giants GM, Peters next

    Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs was interviewed for the second time by the New York Giants for their vacancy at general manager. The Giants interviewed Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen for the second time on Tuesday.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • 1 Growth Stock, Down 54%, to Buy for the Long Term

    If you've been watching the stock market lately, you know that the technology sector is in the midst of a persistent sell-off that began in November 2021. Many individual high-growth stocks have plunged by 50% or more, which by definition places them in bear market territory.

  • Jeremy Grantham predicts the US 'superbubble' will pop, wiping out $35 trillion in stocks and housing. Here are the 11 best quotes from his new note.

    An epic market crash may have begun, the Fed has been asleep at the wheel, and investors should steer clear of crypto, Jeremy Grantham said.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.

  • Stock Jitters Grow as $3.3 Trillion of Options Expires in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Option expirations of more than $3 trillion are helping stoke market turbulence in a week already defined by the rout in stay-at-home stocks and gyrations in bonds. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Re

  • Memecoin Faithful Aren’t Laughing Anymore as Rout Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppA widespread selloff in cryptocurrencies saw the most speculative tokens lose significant ground, as risk-averse attitudes pushed investors away

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Rivian Stock Is Falling and Wall Street Isn’t Helping

    FEATURE Stock in electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive has been decimated to start 2022. Dazed investors must be wondering what, if anything, can turn the investing tide. They haven’t received any ideas on that subject from Wall Street lately, so something other than analyst research will have to boost Rivian in coming months.

  • Employee-Owned Publix Offers a Lesson for Other Supermarket Chains

    The Florida grocer has margins that Kroger and Albertsons can only dream of, thanks to its unusual corporate culture.

  • Love Dividends? Buy These 2 REITs

    Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CTO Realty Growth both pay out nicely from very different business models.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.