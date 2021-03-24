Charger passes MSP trooper going 120 mph on I-75. Watch what happens next

Mar. 24—A driver was arrested after fleeing the scene of a high-speed crash Tuesday on Interstate 75 in Wayne County, Michigan State Police said.

A Metro South trooper sitting on the shoulder of northbound I-75 near Holbrook at about 12:25 p.m. spotted an orange Dodge Charger driving at least 120 mph, the agency reported on Twitter.

"The trooper witnessed the driver lose control and crash around the curved roadway, striking a Honda SUV and a garbage truck," state police wrote. "The driver of the Charger fled the scene on foot leaving behind an empty pistol holster in the vehicle."

Using descriptions from witnesses, police from Detroit and Hamtramck joined MSP to search the area for the driver.

The man was found and arrested, and a state police K-9 unit recovered a loaded Glock pistol with a 50 round drum magazine.

Authorities determined the car was reported stolen in Georgia, and Detroit police "advised that this is possibly the same orange Dodge Charger that has fled from them on several occasions in the past week," MSP said.