Charges after 12 years: Why a sweet potato and HBO's The Wire matter in Hyannis cold case

BARNSTABLE − Devarus Hampton, 40, of Mashpee, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the death of 31-year-old Todd Lampley of Hyannis.

Hampton's arraignment Monday at Barnstable District Court was held exactly 12 years after Lampley's death on Feb. 27, 2011. Around 10 p.m. that day, he was shot through a bedroom window while he was inside 42 Fresh Holes Road, a yellow duplex in Hyannis.

Lampley, who was a father to young daughters and originally from Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming the first homicide victim of 2011 on Cape Cod and the second shooting of the year in Hyannis.

In court, prosecutors said police found shell casings and a black cell phone at the scene linked to Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character from the HBO television show "The Wire." A sweet potato, which prosecutors said had Hampton's DNA on it, was also recovered.

"There's also a sweet potato used as a silencer on the TV show," First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Elumba said in court.

Edward Fogarty, Hampton's court-appointed defense attorney, asserted his client's innocence and said he will mount "a vigorous defense."

"It is a very old case. After review of whatever the Commonwealth now says they have as evidence, we're confident it will result in his innocence," Fogarty said to the Times.

Court documents reveal more about the night of the Fresh Holes shooting.

Lampley's girlfriend, his girlfriend's mother, and another man were in the house at the time of the shooting, said Elumba. Police interviewed all three and learned the man was watching television with Lampley in the bedroom before he went into the living room where Lampley's girlfriend was to make a phone call, she said.

"He's on the phone. Shortly after, shots are fired," said Elumba.

The man turned over a blue cell phone to police, who did a visual inspection of the phone and obtained call records.

Story continues

"And the records don't match. There's several calls missing from the visual inspection of the phone that appear" in the records, Elumba said, including incoming and outgoing calls to Hampton before and after the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Hampton was wearing a GPS monitor due to a previous crime, said Elumba, and that tracking device places him at the home at the time of the death.

In mid-March of 2011, two civilians found a gun in a nearby pond and alerted police. When police examined the gun, they found "rounds (that) match the shell casings found outside" the bedroom window at 42 Fresh Holes Road, said Elumba.

"Police then go back and look at this defendant's GPS records which show on the day after the shooting on February 28 at approximately 11:41 p.m., GPS coordinates have him stopping at that pond," said Elumba.

Why is Devarus Hampton being charged now, 12 years after the murder?

It's unclear what led to Hampton now being charged.

"I can't comment on that at this point," said Fogarty.

"I can't make a specific comment on the delay. The evidence was assessed as of now," Assistant District Attorney Russell Eonas told the Times.

Mashpee suspect blamed Lampley for the death of 18-year-old Jacques Sellers in 2007.

During a 2010 trial, Hampton implicated Lampley in the 2007 shooting death of 18-year-old Jacques Sellers on General Patton Drive in Hyannis. He told jurors then that Lampley, who lived down the street from where Sellers was fatally shot in the summer of 2007, indicated shortly after the shooting that he played a role in the crime, according to previous reporting by the Cape Cod Times.

One of the shooting suspects, Anthony Russ, was acquitted of Sellers' death. The other, Julian Green, was found guilty of second-degree murder.

During Green's trial, Lampley denied any involvement in Seller's killing and was never charged. But at the time of that shooting, Lampley said he was having trouble with two brothers living at 36 General Patton Drive, the house where a stray bullet struck and killed Sellers. And on the night of the Sellers killing, a police tracking dog led officers to Lampley's house.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois first announced the charges on Friday. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Barnstable Police Department, according to a press release.

Judge John M. Julian ordered Hampton be held without bail. He is due back in court on April 5.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing. Check out our subscription offers.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mashpee's Devarus Hampton charged with Todd Lampley killing in Hyannis