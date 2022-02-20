🌱 Charges in 38-Year-Old Cold Case + Squad Car Collision

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

A shower in the a.m.; breezy. High: 80 Low: 63.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

A vehicle collided with a Dallas Police Department vehicle while it was blocking traffic on Interstate 35 on Sunday morning around 5:00 AM. Thankfully, the squad car was unoccupied during the collision. The driver of the black Chevy Malibu that crashed into the police vehicle was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. There have been no charges reported in relation to the collision. (FOX 4 Dallas) An unidentified 29-year-old woman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian in Northwest Dallas. The victim was standing at the crosswalk sign when the woman hit him with her silver Chevy Malibu. The incident occurred at West Northwest Highway and Technology Boulevard. (FOX 4 Dallas) The Dallas County District Attorney's Office has charged Edward Morgan with capital murder in a 38-year-old cold case. According to the District Attorney's Office, victim Mary Jane Thompson was sexually assaulted and murdered in 1984. Thompson's body was located behind a warehouse on Irving Boulevard with her leg warmers wrapped around her neck. (FOX 4 Dallas)

Today in Dallas:

Courage And Compassion: The Japanese American World War II Experience At The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Australian airline Qantas returned to the Dallas Fort Worth Airport this weekend and many photos were taken of the momentous return. Click to see the photos. (Facebook)

A $75,000 grant was given to the SPCA of Texas from Pet Smart Charities. The new funds will be used to prepare pets for adoption in the North Texas region. (Instagram)

Seek inspiration with the Slip Zone exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art. A visit to the art museum can bring stunning color to your weekend. (Instagram)

Events:

Estate Planning Seminar 2/22 & 2/24 (February 22)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

