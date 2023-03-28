Charges: Accidental gunshot results in felony charges

Mar. 28—MANKATO — A reported accidental gunshot at a man's apartment in Mankato led to two felony firearms violations recently being filed against him.

Rashad Lamont Burch, 39, was charged with two counts of transporting, possessing or receiving a firearm after a violent crime conviction and a third felony for drug possession Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The complaint states Burch is prohibited for possessing a firearm after a second-degree murder conviction from 2010 in Ramsey County.

A female related to Burch called 911 on March 15 to report she accidentally shot herself in the leg in her room at the apartment, according to the complaint. She also made that statement at the hospital.

Police say she claimed she threw the firearm outside afterward, although no signs of it were found outside.

After securing a search warrant, police reported finding a gun safe, holster, a pistol magazine, spent shell casings, bullet projectiles and cartridges in a bedroom. Above the stove, police said they found a baggie with 2.3 grams of suspected cocaine.

The public housing apartment was listed as Burch's address, according to the complaint, while a woman whose name was on the lease told police she has a firearm but keeps it in St. Paul because she knows she can't have it at the apartment.

Surveillance footage from the apartment reportedly showed Burch leave the residence, return about a half hour later to run into his unit, then leave again minutes later.

Burch was reportedly on active supervised release, according to the complaint.

