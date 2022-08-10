New charges accuse fired Caldwell police officer of tampering with witnesses, documents

Two new federal charges have been filed against former Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley.

Hoadley, who was indicted on two federal charges earlier this year, was charged with tampering with a witness by harassment and tampering with documents, according to an indictment filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Boise.

According to the indictment, on or about June 29, 2021, Hoadley intentionally harassed a person listed by the initials C.H. and attempted to hinder, delay, and dissuade the person from reporting to a law enforcement officer.

The indictment also said that on or about April 20, 2022, Hoadley altered, destroyed, mutilated and concealed a record and with the intent to impair its integrity and availability in his pending case before the U.S. District Court in Boise.

These charges were added to two original federal charges against Hoadley filed in March. According to that indictment, Hoadley struck a man, listed as B.H, while arresting him on March 30, 2017. He was also charged with destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

Hoadley pleaded not guilty to the first two earlier charges on April 19.

Hoadley was fired from the Caldwell Police Department on May 12, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

The charges stem from an investigation by Ryan O’Neil of the FBI, court documents show. The FBI has been investigating officers in the police department since at least this spring, the city has said.

Late last month, six officers were added to the list of Caldwell police officers under investigation, the Statesman reported.

Police Chief Rex Ingram, who joined the department in July, previously told the Statesman that five officers and one former officer were under investigation by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, for possible decertification.

The officers were being investigated for policy violations that were not criminal but could become criminal in the future, Ingram said.

The POST investigations were spurred by the FBI investigation into Hoadley and one other Caldwell officer who has yet to be named. Lawsuits have have been filed against some officers.

