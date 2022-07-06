Charges added in Aurora car vs. motorcycle crash that killed two in April

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

An Aurora man charged in a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle in April is now facing additional charges and his trial will be delayed at least a month.

Nicholas A. Monachino, 26, was arraigned on three counts of first-degree misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in a supplemental grand jury indictment in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. Monachiono's attorney, Patrick Quinn entered not guilty pleas for Monachino, who was in the courtroom. The supplemental indictment was filed June 29.

Monachino did not speak during the arraignment, other than to say "yes, ma'am" to questions Judge Laurie Pittman asked him.

The new charges are in addition to seven charges in an initial indictment, including two counts each of second- and third-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide and single counts of third-degree felony failure to stop after an accident, first-degree misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and minor misdemeanor assured clear distance ahead.

One of the new OVI charges specifies that Monachino's blood alcohol content allegedly tested at a specific amount and the other two specify that he allegedly tested positive for cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Prosecutor Connie Lewandowski said recently completed testing results indicated that Monachino allegedly tested positive for "twice the legal limit" of 0.08 percent BAC for alcohol, as well as the drugs.

Monachino was scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on July 15 and a July 19 jury trial, but Quinn said the defense and prosecution are still going through the evidence discovery process and he requested a rescheduling.

"There's a lot to go through," Quinn said.

Monachino is now scheduled for an Aug. 19 pretrial hearing and an Aug. 16 jury trial. He has signed a waiver of a speedy trial.

According to court records, Monachino is also undergoing an evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Ravenna Post said it received a call to respond to Route 82 in Aurora at 6:52 p.m. on April 29 after the driver of an eastbound car, identified as Monachino, allegedly struck the rear of an eastbound motorcycle.

Ryan J. Tucholsky, 29, the motorcycle's driver, and passenger Sara R. Tartaglio, 40, were both thrown from the motorcycle. Tartaglio was taken to UH Twinsburg Medical Center, where she died. Tucholsky was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Akron and died on May 3.

Both Tucholsky and Tartaglio were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, the highway patrol said.

Monachino allegedly drove away from the scene, but was later found after crashing on Pioneer Trail and taken to the Portage County Jail, said the highway patrol.

He is being held in the jail on a $1.5 million bond.

