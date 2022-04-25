Charges added, bond increased for two Bossier men charged in connection with child porn

Two Bossier Parish men received new charges and bonds for possessing child pornography.

On April 1, Bernard Radcliff, 57, of Haughton was arrested for having more than 900 images of child sexual abuse images.

In the initial investigation detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Radcliff's home where they found images of prepubescence children on his electronic device.

During the interview Radcliff admitted to viewing and possessing the pornographic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse, with 500 of them identified as known victims.

Detectives added 500 new charges of Pornography Involving Juveniles to his case. Radcliff’s bond is now set at $5,180,000.00.

On April 8, Brian Timothy Noel, 42, of Haughton was arrested after a search warrant was obtained and executed at his home.

During the search warrant detectives found Noel in possession of five images depicting child sexual abuse of prepubescent children on his electronic device.

The images were hidden in a social media app.

Detectives also discovered that Noel shared the images via that social media app and his email account during the interview.

After a recent forensic investigation into Noel’s electronic devices, detectives discovered another 151 images of pornographic images depicting child sexual abuse.

Detectives added 151 new charges of Pornography Involving Juveniles to his case. Noel’s bond is now set at $1,760,000.00.

Both cases are still under investigation. Both men are currently housed in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility in Plain Dealing.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Charges added for two Bossier men charged in connection with child porn