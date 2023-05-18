Charges added for man accused of strangling pregnant Gainesville woman

May 17—A Gainesville man faces additional charges in the January strangling death of a Gainesville pregnant woman, according to court documents.

Max Rocael Calel-Sanic, 20 turned himself in to Gainesville Police Feb. 20 in the Jan. 29 death of Juana Jose, 22. He was facing warrants of malice murder and felony feticide.

The grand jury returned an indictment May 10 of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of feticide.

The two counts of feticide are based on the underlying charges of malice murder and aggravated assault.

Jose was found unconscious in her bed on Cooley Drive. She was transported to the hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

Her sister, Magdalena Jose, estimated that Juana Jose was more than four months along in her pregnancy.

Magdalena Jose said she believes Juana Jose and Sanic may have met through work or social media.

Citing the early stage of the case, defense attorney Chloe Owens declined to comment.