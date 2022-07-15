Charges added for Polk County Jan. 6 defendants

A grand jury has indicted a group of Polk County residents on additional charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack, including the first felony count against Joshua Doolin of Polk City.

The indictment was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The grand jury was first convened in February, court records show.

The new indictment includes charges against Jonathan Pollock and his sister, Olivia Pollock, of Lakeland; Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland and now living in Georgia; Michael Perkins of Plant City; and Doolin.

Doolin, 24, is now indicted on five counts. The new charges include civil disorder, a felony. According to the indictment, between 4:18 p.m. and 4:46 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Doolin and Jonathan Pollock obstructed, impeded and interfered with a law enforcement officer lawfully performing their duties.

The indictment also added charges against Doolin of theft in a federal enclave and theft of government property, both misdemeanors. Those charges involve his allegedly stealing a crowd-control spray gun and a riot shield belonging to a U.S. Capitol Police officer, according to court records.

Doolin already faced misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

The five co-defendants were originally indicted in June 2021. All but Jonathan Pollock were arrested and soon released on bond.

Pollock, 23, remains a fugitive more than a year after FBI agents arrested his sister in a raid at the family’s property in the Kathleen area.

The five traveled together to Washington, D.C., to join supporters of former President Donald Trump in protesting the planned certification of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, showing that Joe Biden had won the presidential election. Thousands of Trump supporters pushed through police barricades at the U.S. Capitol, with some breaking into the building.

The riot interrupted a joint session of Congress overseen by then-Vice President Mike Pence. The intrusion forced members of Congress to flee their chambers and resulted in injuries to dozens of police offers and more than $2.7 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Doolin’s trial on the original charges is scheduled for September in Washington, D.C. His lawyer filed a motion asking that the trial be moved to Florida, arguing that he could not receive a fair trial in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols has not yet ruled on that motion.

The new indictment also adds felony charges for Jonathan Pollock: three counts of civil disorder and charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted area with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted area with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Perkins is included in the latter three charges.

Jonathan Pollock had already been indicted on felony charges of assaulting law-enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon.

Olivia Pollock and Perkins, already charged with felonies, face an additional count of civil disorder in the new indictment for activities that occurred between 1:56 p.m. and 2:12 p.m.

The new indictment brings the total counts against the five defendants to 27.

Olivia Pollock, Hutchinson and Perkins are scheduled for trial in January.

Two other Polk County residents are separately facing charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack: Corinne Montoni and Brian Boele, both of Lakeland.

At least 855 suspects have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Florida leads all states in the number of residents charged. The FBI is still seeking to identify more than 350 people suspected of committing violence at the Capitol, including more than 250 who allegedly assaulted police officers.

At least 10 defendants have been convicted in trials, and more than 320 have pleaded guilty, the Department of Justice reported.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

