Charges added to San Angelo man in child sexual assault case after 2nd child steps forward

A San Angelo man has been arrested after a child made an outcry of sexual abuse through social media.

UPDATE: A man has been indicted three months after a person reported a child's outcry of sexual abuse and a second child stepped forward, according to court documents released Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

An indictment charged Dimitrius Donyea Sewell with indecency with a child by contact and unlawful restraint of a child younger than 17 years old. The indecency charge has been enhanced to a first-degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

The restraint charge in the indictment stated Sewell took a child "by force or intimidation ... without (their) consent" by moving them from one place to another. This happened around Sept. 15, 2021, according to the indictment. This is a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in jail.

The indecency charge was enhanced due to Sewell's prior conviction for robbery in June 2018.

A court date has been tentatively scheduled for January, according to online court records.

Dimitrius Sewell

SAN ANGELO — A child's outcry of sexual abuse in San Angelo led to the arrest of one man Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday.

On Friday, Oct. 8, the abuse was reported to police by someone who received a message from a 13-year-old child through social media, according to the arrest affidavit.

The child told investigators a 23-year-old man touched and bit them. They also said they do not feel safe around the man and are afraid "of being sexually assaulted" by him, records state.

In an interview with investigators, the man said he did touch the child inappropriately, according to the arrest affidavit.

Dimitrius Donyea Sewell, 23, was arrested Oct. 9 on suspicion of indecency with a child by contact. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 bond as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, according to online jail records.

NOTE: The San Angelo Standard-Times uses the singular they/them when reporting child-related crimes to further protect the child's identity.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

