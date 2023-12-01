Charges against Anthony Piagentini read before full Metro Council.

Louisville Metro Council District 19 Representative Anthony Piagentini looks over the charging documents as they were read into the record during the Metro council meeting in the Louisville Metro Council chambers, Thursday, Nov. 30 2023 in Louisville Ky.

Formal removal charges against Councilman Anthony Piagentini were read at the Louisville Metro Council meeting Thursday.

Now, the members of the Metro Council will listen to evidence and arguments at a public hearing, which will function similarly to a court, said Metro Council President Markus Winkler.

"The attorneys will do discoveries, build their evidence base, and then we will have a trial," he said.

Piagentini vehemently denied these charges and encouraged his colleagues to read the findings of fact that he filed with the Ethics Commission.

He called the process "partisan, unprecedented, and increasingly legally bankrupt" – a sentiment he has repeated since the commission released its findings. Piagentini appealed the commission's findings against him to Jefferson Circuit Court.

"It is incumbent on council to review what the Ethics Commission presents," Winkler said. "I think now that we've been brought the charges, it's incumbent on all of us to review the evidence (and) come in with an open mind. Councilman Piagentini deserves due process and I think we need to review that evidence and then render a decision."

Louisville Metro Council District 19 Representative Anthony Piagentini addresses his fellow members of the council, following his ethics charges being read into the record during the Metro council meeting in the Louisville Metro Council chambers, Thursday, Nov. 30 2023 in Louisville Ky.

There is no date set for the trial, but it will most likely occur the second or third week of January, said Councilwoman Cindi Fowler at the Majority Caucus meeting.

Despite the Ethics Commission finding Piagentini in violation of six rules, the Charging Committee has brought two additional counts against him. The first is that he failed to disclose information about his $240,000 yearlong consulting contract with the CEO Council to his constituents and fellow councilors. The other accuses Piagentini of perjury, a criminal offense. The Metro Council does not have the legal authority to convict him of this, though.

Piagentini called this "egregious and unconstitutional" because "these additions are completely beyond the legal purview of this committee or this council."

The most extreme punishment the council can dole out is voting to remove Piagentini from office.

There are 26 members on the council, and 18 would have to vote against Piagentini for him to be removed, according to the Jefferson County Attorney's Office. If he is removed, a new council member will be appointed to represent District 19. Officials removed from office are unable to fill the vacated position at least until the end of their vacated term. For Piagentini, that would be Jan. 4, 2027.

Besides Fowler, the council members on the Charging Committee were: Andrew Owen, 9th; Paula McCraney, 7th; Pat Mulvihill, 10th; Jennifer Chappell, 15th; and Betsy Ruhe, 21st.

Reach reporter Eleanor McCrary at EMcCrary@courier-journal.com or at @ellie_mccrary on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Anthony Piagentini charges read before Metro Council