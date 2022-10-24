Charges against Bob Carmack dismissed after 4 years

All charges against Robert Carmack were dismissed last week after a years-long public feud between him and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

In 2018, Carmack, a collision shop owner with a hand in Detroit's political scene, was charged with selling a piece of property he didn't own for $1 million in 2016.

Earlier that year, Carmack aired footage in the middle of downtown that appeared to show Duggan arriving at a woman's house and insinuating he was having an affair.

"It's our strong belief the only reason Bob Carmack was charged was because he was retaliated against by Mike Duggan," said his attorney Steve Haney at a Monday news conference. "The timing was no coincidence."

He was charged with multiple felonies, including deed fraud and forgery. Haney said Carmack committed no crimes and had all of the required paperwork, and the judge agreed.

Haney said there will be a "massive" civil lawsuit filed for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment, but declined to provide more information, saying it was not the right time.

Carmack was charged by the Genessee County Prosecutor after the Wayne County prosecutor's office backed out of the case due to a conflict of interest, the Free Press reported in 2019.

Duggan's office declined to comment.

In the four years he has been waiting for his motion to be dismissed, Carmack said he was tethered by an ankle monitor and was unable to leave his house. His faith is what got him through, he said.

Haney said he has never had a case "take four years to get justice." Wayne County Circuit Judge Michael Callahan dismissed all charges on Oct. 13.

"For some unknown reason, the matter stayed in the circuit court for three years before it was finally heard by an incoming judge that took over for exiting judge Noah Hood," Haney said. Carmack stood next to him, fighting back tears. "He hasn't been able to travel for four years, he's had major health concerns, his reputation has been ruined."

Carmack said he developed a strong routine over the four years: go to bed at 8 p.m., wake up at 4 a.m. and spend time with his kids.

"They were hoping I would do something wrong (so they could) put me in jail," Carmack said. "I did what I had to do."

"The system needs to be changed, it needs to help my kids and your kids. It needs to help our grandparents. It needs to be revamped and redone."

