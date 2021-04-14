Charges against Daunte Wright before his death have sparked anger and disinformation - here are the documents that explain what happened

Tom Porter
·6 min read
Daunte Wright memorial
A person lights candles at a vigil for Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

  • Daunte Wright was killed while being detained on an outstanding arrest warrant, police said.

  • The nature and relevance of this backstory has been the subject of furious debate since his death.

  • Insider reviewed legal documents which shed light on what happened.

Daunte Wright's killing by a police officer not far from Minneapolis sparked renewed debate about racism and policing in the US.

Police said they pulled over Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, on a routine traffic violation at about 2pm on Sunday in the city of Brooklyn Center.

Officers say that when they sought to detain him on an outstanding arrest warrant, Wright, attempted to flee, at which point an officer fatally shot him.

The nature and relevance of the charges have been subject to intense debate, and false rumors since Wright's death. Insider reviewed court documents that named Wright, one of which was a warrant for his arrest:

Daunte Wright arrest warrant image with border
The April 2, 2021, warrant for Daunte Wright's arrest which police said they were acting on when an officer fatally shot Wright on April 11 when he was pulled over for a traffic violation. Minnesota Court Records Online

In the aftermath of his death, police did not discuss details of the warrant that prompted officers to try to detain him.

Nonetheless, the issue has taken on a life of its own. One widely-circulated claim held that Wright was likely unaware that police wanted to arrest him because of a clerical error related to his court appearances.

Elsewhere, right-wing news outlets prominently featured Wright's legal history, an approach critics said amounts to downplaying the injustice of his being killed by police.

Documents for both cases which Insider reviewed are publicly available via an online records site run by the Minnesota court system.

First case: Allegedly carrying a weapon without a permit, fleeing police.

  • Documents in the case are filed under the reference 27-CR-21-4400.

  • They detail Wright being charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, and with running from police.

  • A complaint filed on March 4, 2021, alleges that Wright had an encounter with police on June 30, 2020, in Minneapolis.

  • It says officers responded to a call about a man with a gun, and found Wright in a car with other people.

  • The complaint says that Wright ran away from officers, who chased but did not catch him. It said a loaded handgun was found in the car.

  • A record shows that Wright was due to attend a Zoom court hearing on April 2.

  • When April 2 came, a warrant was filed for Wright's arrest, suggesting that he did not attend the hearing.

  • This was the warrant police were acting on, officials confirmed to The Daily Beast.

  • Arthur Martinez, a public defender who represented Wright, told the Beast that neither he or Wright ever saw that document. "He obviously didn't get it, and no one notified me," he said.

  • The last document in that case was submitted on April 13. It notes that the case was being dismissed because of Wright's death.

Wright probably cause gun fleeing
The probable cause statement giving an account of the chain of events which led to a warrant being issued for Wright's arrest. Minnesota Court Records Online

Second case: Alleged attempted aggravated robbery:

  • Documents in the case are filed under 27-CR-19-29850.

  • In December 2019, Wright and another man were charged with committing first-degree attempted aggravated robbery. The pair were accused of forcing their way into a woman's home and trying to steal $820 from her at gunpoint.

  • Wright was arrested for breaking his bail conditions in that case last July. In documents its alleged that Wright was in possession of a gun and also failed to contact his bail officer.

  • According to the records, Wright was again detained but was released in September 2020 on bail.

  • Documents show he was due to attend court on August 2. There is no evidence of outstanding warrants relating to this case. This means police would have no reason to arrest him because of it.

Wright aggravated robbery charge
A document noting the December 2019 charge of aggravated robbery against Wright. He had been scheduled to attend a court appearance in August on the charge. Minnesota Court Records Online

As well as the two ongoing cases, documents also show cases that had been concluded.

Wright was charged in August 2019 with petty misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and fined after being found guilty.

The documents say that he pled guilty on a petty misdemeanors charge for selling marijuana filed in August 2019.

Daunte Wright's aunt, Naisha Wright, hit back at those she accused of seeking to damage her nephew's reputation in an emotional call to CNN's Don Lemon Tuesday.

"People are trying to drag my nephew's name through the dirt ... it don't mean nothing. He didn't deserve to die. My nephew was a damn good kid." she said.

Some conservatives have sought to shield police from criticism over Wright's killing, pointing to Wright's past.

On Fox News, host Jesse Watters went through allegations against Wright including charges of aggravated burglary he was facing.

He argued that media outlets had obscured the details of the case due to their focus on racial injustice.

Watters also misreported some contents of the documents, dating the aggravated robbery charge to "about six weeks ago" instead of to December 2019.

People also used the documents to defend Wright, albeit based on a misunderstanding.

Many popular social media posts - including a widely-shared TikTok by comedian Walter Masterson - claimed that Wright was unaware of the warrant for his arrest, citing a document in the aggravated robbery case that had been sent to the wrong address.

However, that claim does not hold, because there was no outstanding warrant in that case, though Wright's lawyer separately made a similar claim about the other ongoing case.

As of Wednesday morning, Masterson's posts had been removed from TikTok and YouTube after widespread pushback, including a fact-checking article by The Daily Dot.

In the days since the killing a new wave of protests have broken out in Minneapolis, with demonstrators accusing police of targeting Wright because of his race.

The city is on a knife-edge, with the killing having taken place not far from where George Floyd was killed last year, and the trial of the police officer accused of his murder underway.

