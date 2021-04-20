How the charges against Derek Chauvin hold the key to unrest on the streets of America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verity Bowman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Still from video footage posted on Facebook showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd&#xa0;
Still from video footage posted on Facebook showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd

One of America’s most publicised police brutality cases is drawing to a close as Derek Chauvin awaits the jury's verdict.

Footage of the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he cried “I can’t breathe” sparked global race protests in 2020.

Mr Chauvin, a white man, is charged with murder and manslaughter over Mr Floyd's May 25 death, in a case that has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States.

The jury must deliberate on three charges, and their decisions could be critical to whether the US sees more unrest.

Second-degree unintentional murder

The most serious charge, jurors must deem that Mr Chauvin, 45, caused Mr Floyd's death while committing a crime - in this case, assault.

To "cause" a person's death means to be a “substantial causal factor” in the incident, jurors were told in court.

Demonstrators hold placards during the I Cant Breathe - Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Center - CHANDAN KHANNA&#xa0;/AFP
Demonstrators hold placards during the I Cant Breathe - Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Center - CHANDAN KHANNA /AFP

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Third-degree murder

Jurors most consider Mr Chauvin’s actions to have been “eminently dangerous” and evinced a "depraved mind", with no regard for human life.

Legal experts have noted that defining a "depraved mind" is complex.

Third-degree murder is typically used to describe the deaths of more than one person, for instance drug dealers who unintentionally caused the deaths of their customers.

However another Minneapolis police officer was convicted of the charge in 2019, and upheld on a recent appeal, setting a precedent that allowed prosecutors to bring the charge in this case.

It carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Second-degree manslaughter

The least serious of the three charges, this count requires jurors to believe that Mr Chauvin caused Mr Floyd’s death through negligence.

The police officer must have consciously taken the chance of causing severe injury or death to be found guilty.

George Floyd is being worked on in the ambulance to try to start his heart after it was determined that he was in cardiac arrest - Pool&#xa0;/Shutterstock
George Floyd is being worked on in the ambulance to try to start his heart after it was determined that he was in cardiac arrest - Pool /Shutterstock

It carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The burden of proof

To meet the burden of proof for all three charges, prosecutors must prove beyond all reasonable doubt that Mr Chauvin caused Mr Floyd’s death "while committing or attempting to commit a felony offence”.

For Mr Chauvin to be prosecuted on any of the above charges, the decision made by the jury needs to be unanimous, meaning all jurors must reach a guilty verdict.

The time it will take the jury to reach their verdict is unclear, but Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said “I would plan for long” deliberations.

"Basically, it's up to the jury how long you deliberate, how long you need to come to a unanimous decision on any count.”

If the jury is “hung”, meaning they cannot reach a unanimous decision on the three charges the trial could be deemed a mistrial - even if there is a majority. The prosecution must then decide whether to retry Mr Chauvin.

Aggravating factors

Each count carries a different maximum sentence: 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, for a person with no criminal history, each murder charge carries a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison, while manslaughter has a presumptive sentence of four years.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence that goes above the guideline range.

They cited several aggravating factors, including that Floyd was particularly vulnerable, that Chauvin was a uniformed police officer acting in a position of authority, and his alleged crime was witnessed by multiple children — including a 9-year-old girl who testified that watching the restraint made her “sad and kind of mad.”

Recommended Stories

  • Report: NBA prepared to postpone games after Derek Chauvin murder trial verdict

    Jurors will deliberate following the conclusion of closing arguments on Monday.

  • Music teacher dies trying to save 2 children from rip current off NC beach, cops say

    Multiple people were injured in the rescue effort, police say.

  • High court won't hear Tennessee prisoners' hepatitis C case

    The Supreme Court is leaving in place an appeals court decision that upheld Tennessee’s rationing of life-saving hepatitis C drugs to prisoners as constitutional. The 2-1 appeals court decision last August found that officials did not act with deliberate indifference to prisoners’ medical needs and it was reasonable to prioritize the sickest patients for treatment given the Tennessee Department of Correction’s limited resources. In a dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge Ronald Lee Gilman wrote that officials may not refuse to treat a patient with a serious medical need “merely to avoid paying the bill.”

  • Jurors to resume deliberations in Derek Chauvin murder trial

    Jurors are due to begin a second day of deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an arrest last May. The 12 sequestered jurors were expected to consider three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders and medical experts, along with hours of video evidence that make up the most high-profile U.S. police misconduct case in decades. Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter.

  • Florida House measure to cap THC in medical marijuana appears to have failed

    A controversial measure being contemplated by Florida lawmakers to cap the potency of medical marijuana will apparently not become law this year.

  • Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded ‘Fearless’ Makes Record-Breaking Debut at Number One

    DMX albums also leapt on to the RS 200 in the wake of the rapper's death

  • The Times' high school basketball rankings

    A first look at the top 25 high school baskeball teams in the Southland.

  • Beyoncé steps out in a mesh minidress in Miami

    Beyoncé is back to jet-setting. The superstar took to Instagram late last night to share a series of photos from her recent trip to Miami along with her husband, rapper and mogul Jay-Z

  • Queen Elizabeth Wore a Brooch with Romantic Significance to Prince Philip's Funeral

    It once belonged to her grandmother Queen Mary.

  • Gabby Barrett Talks Life Since Welcoming 3-Month-Old Daughter Baylah May: 'My Whole World Now'

    "It's really cool having her with me," the country star, who was named New Female Artist of the Year at the 56th ACM Awards, tells PEOPLE about taking the stage for the first time since giving birth.

  • A Global Minimum Tax Would Do Maximum Global Damage

    Over the past 30 years, corporate-tax rates have fallen across the developed world. Advanced economies have woken up to the fact that lower marginal rates encourage entrepreneurship and attract foreign direct investment. Political leaders have reasonably attempted to make their countries more attractive — a trend that has been described as a “race to the bottom.” In a recent speech, U.S. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen called for a rejection of this race. Rather than pursuing a competitive tax policy, Yellen is advocating a new global minimum corporate-tax rate to ensure all nations tax corporate profits fairly. But Yellen’s plan is misguided. In fact, it would hurt the citizens of all nations party to such an agreement. In her speech, Yellen explained that the pressures of tax competition have prevented countries from enjoying full sovereignty over fiscal policy. If countries wish to spend more, and fund that spending with high corporate taxes, then they risk companies’ offshoring their profits and taking away any revenue that governments might gain. Countries such as Ireland, Moldova, and Paraguay have adopted extremely low rates to attract businesses to their shores. This has helped them compete with richer nations internationally, but has also resulted in a drop in American tax revenue, as companies move their profits toward these “havens.” For Yellen, that simply won’t do. But a global minimum tax isn’t the way to fix these problems. While countries’ abilities to raise corporate taxes is restricted by the fact that companies may offshore profits (and that may be problematic for governments in high-tax countries), that is a feature, not a bug. This economic phenomenon is well-known. It’s just called the Laffer Curve. If governments tax beyond the optimal rate, then revenues will start to fall. All a global minimum would do is increase the point of receipt maximization: Beyond that minimum, countries would still compete on tax policy. Ireland may have to raise its rates, but so long as other countries maintain higher rates, they will still be at a disadvantage. Sovereign nations are free to flex how they set their own fiscal policies based on their own needs. As the pandemic has shown, that’s a good thing: Evidence from the World Bank suggests that the developing worlds’ recovery from the pandemic will be more sluggish than much of the developed world. In response Ghana has opted to provide a 30 percent rebate for companies in sectors especially impacted by the pandemic. What good reason is there to prevent a poor country such as Ghana from providing tax relief to help kick-start its economy during a devastating recession? Indeed, what reason is there to prevent a richer country such as Ireland from adopting tax cuts that allow it to become an economic powerhouse? These issues aside, there’s the plain truth that corporate taxes are a very bad way of taxing corporate income. Studies show 51 percent of corporate-tax costs are passed directly on to workers. Given that the marginal excess burden of the corporate tax is roughly 30 percent of the revenue raised, this would mean that for every single dollar generated for the government 65 cents would be lost from workers’ pockets. Rather regressive, don’t you think? There is a tax, however, that would help end the incentive for companies to offshore and would do so without needlessly restraining other countries. Yellen should consider a destination-based cash-flow tax, like the one proposed by the Republican Party in 2016. Rather than taxing companies based on where their profits are registered, this plan would instead work more like a value-added tax, levied on cash flows in a given country — something that cannot be avoided without withdrawing business from the country altogether. The plan generates more income that could be used to reduce the overall tax burden and it would increase businesses’ incentive to invest in themselves and grow. Under the current system, firms cannot deduct the full value of their investments; instead they must deduct a fraction of the investment value each year over the lifespan of that investment. The cash-flow tax would allow companies to deduct investments entirely and in the same year they were made. That’s a big deal. When this was adopted between 2002 and 2008 it increased investment by 17.5 percent and wages by 2.5 percent. Policy-makers could respond to international competition with a hare-brained scheme that does nothing to improve welfare. Or they could pursue simple reforms that would rationalize the tax code and boost GDP. Let’s hope they choose the latter.

  • Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine pause might be lifted this week, Fauci says; pope back in St. Peter's Square: Live COVID-19 updates

    The pause in using the J&J vaccine might be lifted this week, possibly with some warnings, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • State Department to issue 'Do Not Travel' advisories for 80 percent of countries

    The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to pose an "unprecedented risk" to travelers, the State Department said Monday, and travel advisories are being updated to "outline current issues affecting travelers' health." The changes "better reflect" the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel health notices, the State Department said, and will "result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80 percent of countries worldwide." The advisories also take into account "logistical factors," the State Department said, like "in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for U.S. citizens." Level 4 is the highest travel advisory level, and there are now about three dozen countries with this designation, CNN reports. The CDC is recommending that people delay international travel until they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that even those who have been inoculated "are at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Pig's head left at former home of defense witness who said Derek Chauvin's restraint of George Floyd was 'justified'

    Vandals left a pig's head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert Barry Brodd who testified on behalf of Derek Chauvin.

  • 1987 Buick Grand National: The Last Of Buick’s Dark Side

    The last year of the Buick Grand National may have been recognized as the pinnacle of Buick’s performance side but the truth is that it had been coming for quite a while.

  • Alexei Navalny moved to prison hospital after huge outcry during hunger strike

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors who were able to see his latest blood tests, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors arrived at the prison in which Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

  • China might be purging Bill Gates' and Steve Jobs' biographies from 240 million students' reading lists to eliminate 'veneration of the West'

    In the run-up to the Communist Party's centennial, the government ordered schools to pull books "venerating Western ideas" from reading lists.

  • Kosovar biologist calls newly found insect after coronavirus

    Kosovar biologist Halil Ibrahimi believes the pandemic restrictions haven't all been bad — as a result of them, he completed his research, raised public awareness of the pollution of river basins and named a newly discovered insect after the virus. Ibrahimi, 44, had spent years working on a research report on a caddisfly species found in Kosovo’s western Bjeshket e Nemuna (Accursed Mountains) national park. As an associate professor of the Natural Sciences Faculty at Pristina University, Ibrahimi collected the species, which turned out to be endemic to the national park, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Pristina, and found it was quite different from the other species in the Balkans.

  • Artist Makes 1400 Drawings an AVENGERS: ENDGAME Flipbook

    It took 700 hours and over 1,000 drawings to bring the final Iron Man vs. Thanos fight to life in one artist's incredible flipbook. The post Artist Makes 1400 Drawings an AVENGERS: ENDGAME Flipbook appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘Do You Speak English?’: Asian American CNN Producer Arrested While Covering Daunte Wright Protest

    An Asian American producer for CNN was thrown to the ground and arrested while covering a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 13. Unlawful arrest: Carolyn Sung was covering a protest following the murder of Daunte Wright, 20, an unarmed Black man shot and killed by an officer, when she was ordered to leave, according to CNN. CNN producer Carolyn Sung was wrongfully arrested by Minnesota state troopers on Tuesday night.