How the charges against Derek Chauvin hold the key to unrest on the streets of America

Still from video footage posted on Facebook showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd

One of America’s most publicised police brutality cases is drawing to a close as Derek Chauvin awaits the jury's verdict.

Footage of the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he cried “I can’t breathe” sparked global race protests in 2020.

Mr Chauvin, a white man, is charged with murder and manslaughter over Mr Floyd's May 25 death, in a case that has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States.

The jury must deliberate on three charges, and their decisions could be critical to whether the US sees more unrest.

Second-degree unintentional murder

The most serious charge, jurors must deem that Mr Chauvin, 45, caused Mr Floyd's death while committing a crime - in this case, assault.

To "cause" a person's death means to be a “substantial causal factor” in the incident, jurors were told in court.

Demonstrators hold placards during the I Cant Breathe - Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Center - CHANDAN KHANNA /AFP

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Third-degree murder

Jurors most consider Mr Chauvin’s actions to have been “eminently dangerous” and evinced a "depraved mind", with no regard for human life.

Legal experts have noted that defining a "depraved mind" is complex.

Third-degree murder is typically used to describe the deaths of more than one person, for instance drug dealers who unintentionally caused the deaths of their customers.

However another Minneapolis police officer was convicted of the charge in 2019, and upheld on a recent appeal, setting a precedent that allowed prosecutors to bring the charge in this case.

It carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Second-degree manslaughter

The least serious of the three charges, this count requires jurors to believe that Mr Chauvin caused Mr Floyd’s death through negligence.

The police officer must have consciously taken the chance of causing severe injury or death to be found guilty.

George Floyd is being worked on in the ambulance to try to start his heart after it was determined that he was in cardiac arrest - Pool /Shutterstock

It carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The burden of proof

To meet the burden of proof for all three charges, prosecutors must prove beyond all reasonable doubt that Mr Chauvin caused Mr Floyd’s death "while committing or attempting to commit a felony offence”.

For Mr Chauvin to be prosecuted on any of the above charges, the decision made by the jury needs to be unanimous, meaning all jurors must reach a guilty verdict.

The time it will take the jury to reach their verdict is unclear, but Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said “I would plan for long” deliberations.

"Basically, it's up to the jury how long you deliberate, how long you need to come to a unanimous decision on any count.”

If the jury is “hung”, meaning they cannot reach a unanimous decision on the three charges the trial could be deemed a mistrial - even if there is a majority. The prosecution must then decide whether to retry Mr Chauvin.

Aggravating factors

Each count carries a different maximum sentence: 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, for a person with no criminal history, each murder charge carries a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison, while manslaughter has a presumptive sentence of four years.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence that goes above the guideline range.

They cited several aggravating factors, including that Floyd was particularly vulnerable, that Chauvin was a uniformed police officer acting in a position of authority, and his alleged crime was witnessed by multiple children — including a 9-year-old girl who testified that watching the restraint made her “sad and kind of mad.”