Charges against former county employees dismissed

Jul. 28—ST. PETER — A judge has dismissed charges against two former Nicollet County employees accused of fraudulently giving and receiving public assistance.

A county human services supervisor used allowed exceptions to county guidelines when she gave state Emergency Assistance funds to another employee, Nicollet County District Judge Todd Westphal ruled.

Maria Magdalena Alvarez-Betkar, 51 and Dawn Marie Michels, 57, both of St. Peter, were both charged with two felonies in 2018. The charges of wrongfully obtaining public assistance and public officer permitting false claims against the government were dismissed Friday.

Attorneys for the women called the cases an abuse of prosecutorial power that cost the women their jobs and falsely smeared their reputations.

The charges were filed by an assistant Blue Earth County attorney based on the investigation of a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office welfare fraud investigator — both of whom were appointed in an effort to avoid conflict of interest following a suspected fraud complaint by another Nicollet County employee.

Alvarez-Betkar applied for and Michels approved distribution of $1,500 in Emergency Assistance in July 2017 to pay an overdue utility bill of nearly $1,100, according to court documents.

The charges claimed Alvarez-Betkar was not eligible for assistance because her income was too high, that she should have reported the income of extended family members living in her home, and that she should not have not received a sum larger than her utility bill.

But Westphal, based on evidence supplied by defense attorneys, ruled there was lack of probable cause of any criminal wrongdoing.

The county's Emergency Assistance policy directs it be awarded to people whose income is less than 200% of the federal poverty level. But the policy also allows a supervisor to make exceptions.

The defense provided documents showing there were 18 other cases in which the county gave funds to people who exceeded the income guideline.

"The conclusion reached by (Blue Earth County Sheriff investigator Ginger Peterson) apparently did not fully appreciate the fact that Nicollet County's Emergency Assistance policy allowed for such an override," Westphal wrote.

The defense also provided documentation of 125 cases in which applicants were given more money than needed to pay a bill. Michels testified more money was sometimes given to help with applicants' other needs because Emergency Assistance can be given only once annually.

"The newly submitted evidence shows approving Emergency Assistance in an amount greater than what may be considered the immediate need was a fairly common practice," Westphal wrote.

The judge also found the prosecution failed to produce any evidence that Alvarez-Betkar lied on her application. Michels testified she knew extended family members were living in Alvarez-Betkar's basement but she didn't believe they needed to be counted as immediate family on the application.

Public defender Tracy Bains, who represented Alvarez-Betkar, said prosecutor Michael Hanson was "presented with undeniable exonerating evidence."

"In my 34 years of practice as a prosecutor and defense attorney, I have never experienced a greater abuse of prosecutorial power or such a mishandled and incompetent investigation by all involved," she wrote in an email responding to a Free Press request for comment.

Bains said Alvarez-Betkar and Michels lost their jobs because of false allegations.

"Two longtime dedicated public servants suffered needlessly for years and had their lives ripped apart, their names publicly smeared, simply because those entrusted to do their jobs — the investigator, the prosecutor, and a financial worker who had a vendetta against both workers — failed to take the time and effort to understand the details of their own written policies and the administration of those policies. Or they understood it and were too lazy or arrogant to address their mistakes and incompetence," she wrote.

Hanson told The Free Press he maintains the charges filed against the Nicollet County employees were "appropriate."

"I believe the evidence was there to move forward," he said.

The prosecutor acknowledged it was a "complex case" and new evidence was introduced by the defense. But he said he believed there remained enough evidence to support continuing prosecution.

"It wasn't the result I was hoping for obviously, but I respect the judge's decision," he said.

Attorney Michael Riley, who represented Michels and is former Nicollet County attorney, said he echoed Bains' statement and said former County Administrator Ryan Krosch and other county staff also hold some responsibility.

In a letter to the judge seeking dismissal of the cases, Riley alleged the charges were in retaliation over prior disagreements, and the county did not cooperate with discovery document requests and withheld some documents.

"This case involves the civil purge of long-term employees by an administration out of control," Riley wrote.

Westphal noted in his ruling he was not considering those claims because he was dismissing the case on his finding of lack of probable cause.

It's not clear if the Michels and Alvarez-Betkar cases had any role in Krosch's departure in March.