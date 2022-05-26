Editor's note: This story has been updated to report that the charges against Elliott Lipinsky were dropped and his record expunged.

Charges of computer tampering against a former Republican candidate for state auditor was later dropped by the state. His record was also expunged.

Elliott Lipinsky, a 2018 GOP state auditor candidate.

The Attorney General’s Office in 2019 charged Elliott Lipinsky with two counts of computer tampering and one count of attempted computer tampering. They accused him of illegally accessing law enforcement files on opponents.

Paige Duncan, an attorney representing Lipinsky, said at the time that her client, a former deputy district attorney assigned to Wilcox County, denied the charges.

"It’s unfortunate and surprising the government has chosen to prosecute Mr. Lipinsky," she said. "Mr. Lipinsky has spent his career serving Alabama."

The attorney general’s office accused Lipinsky of illegally viewing confidential material in a law enforcement database about a rival in the 2018 Republican primary for state auditor, as well as two elected officials. The office did not disclose at the time what Lipinsky had allegedly viewed.

The attorney general's office later withdrew the charges, according to a Jan. 2021 court filing. Lipinsky's record was expunged last April, according to a court order.

Lipinsky finished third in the June 2018 primary for state auditor, getting 11.8% of the primary vote. Stan Cooke got 32.6%. Jim Zeigler got 55.6% and avoided a runoff.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Charges against former GOP auditor candidate dropped