Charges against former local pastor dismissed

Jan. 21—GREENVILLE — The charges against a man who once served locally as a pastor have been dismissed.

David Cox, 59, of Atlantic, Pa., was facing four charges in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas. However, the state decided to not prosecute those charges on Wednesday.

All charges against Cox have been withdrawn, according to court documents.

The charges were first filed on Oct. 7, 2022, due to a series of incidents that allegedly took place between 2019 and 2021. At the time of the incidents, Cox was pastor of First Baptist Church in Greenville.

A phone call to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker was not returned as of Friday evening.

