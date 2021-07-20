Charges against former Mower County Sheriff's deputy dismissed

Jul. 20—AUSTIN — The charges against a former Mower County Sheriff's deputy were dismissed Tuesday morning as Mower County residents filed into the justice center to report for jury duty.

A jury trial was set to begin for Ryan Chrz, 35.

Chrz was charged in Mower County District Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor misconduct by a public officer and two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault for an incident that was alleged to have occurred in January 2019 while Chrz was on duty. He had been on administrative leave, but retired from the Mower County Sheriff's Office on March 31, 2020, according to the county administration.

Rice County Attorney John Fossum was handling the prosecution of the case for the state. Chrz was represented by attorney Robert Paule. A notice of defense was filed with court by Paule on July 15 citing that he and Chrz would argue that the force used in the alleged incident was "authorized use of force" under Minnesota state statute.

A reason for the dismissal was not immediately known Tuesday morning.