All charges against fourth person accused in kidnapping, assault case held for court

May 14—All charges against a fourth person accused in the kidnapping and assault of a man in Meadville were held for court Friday in a preliminary hearing Friday.

Gavin Erick Varner, 22, of 21778 State Highway 8, Centerville, will face 19 charges in court following his hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Varner is facing six felonies, 12 misdemeanors and a single summary offense for his part in the alleged March 24 kidnapping.

Varner's co-defendants, Patrick Gates Norman, 35, of Meadville; Sedrick Liason Henry, 33, of an unknown address; and Autumn Wind Stevenson, 40, also of an unknown address, had their preliminary hearings on April 28.

According to the affidavit, Meadville Police Department officers were contacted by a resident of North Street after she saw a man look out the window of a neighbor's house with a bruised-looking face. Police arrived on scene and spoke with Norman, who, when asked if anyone else was at the residence, reportedly said his "buddy" was with him.

When officers asked to speak with his "buddy," Norman brought a man to them who had a "severely swollen, bloody and black and blue" face, according to the affidavit, as well as dried blood on his hands. When the officers asked the man what had happened, he reportedly told police that he had gotten into a fight the prior night at a bar in Corry.

However, according to the affidavit, police noticed the man got upset whenever Norman was in sight. Police asked if the man needed to go to the hospital and he agreed, whereupon he was taken to the Meadville Medical Center emergency room.

While at the hospital, the man told police his name and detailed what had happened. According to the affidavit, the man said he had been held against his will at Norman's residence for several hours, and was beaten while he was there.

According to the affidavit, the man said that on March 23, a woman arrived at his residence and asked if she could stay there, to which he agreed. The woman reportedly told the man that Henry was looking for her. The man said he would not tell Henry where the woman was and that he "did not want to get involved in the matter," according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The next day, on March 24, Henry reportedly called the man and asked him to come over to Norman's residence, to which he agreed. When the man arrived at the residence, he was told to sit down on a couch, according to the affidavit, whereupon he was assaulted by Henry, who allegedly punched him in the face multiple times.

The affidavit says the man was told to strip down to his boxers and sit on the couch, which had a shower curtain placed on it. He then allegedly was assaulted by Stevenson, Varner, Norman and Henry, including being punched, kicked and burned with a torch.

According to the affidavit, the man was made to expose his genitals at one point and his attackers allegedly said they would "skin him." They also allegedly heated a piece of metal and threatened to stick it in the man's urethra.

During the course of the alleged assault, the man's cellphone and approximately $800 apparently were stolen from him.

After speaking to the man, police were able to get in contact with the woman who had stayed with him. According to the affidavit, the woman said Henry was looking for her because she "apparently stole money and drugs" from him.

The woman told police that while staying at a friend's residence, Henry, Stevenson and Varner surrounded her, with Henry allegedly slapping her multiple times. Henry then allegedly pulled a knife up to the woman's face and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit. The woman then went to Norman's residence with all of them, where the apparent assault of the man occurred.

Varner's six first-degree felony charges include kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.