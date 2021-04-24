Charges against Haverhill man dismissed

Apr. 24—HAVERHILL — A judge dismissed charges against a man who police said threatened to stab his ex-girlfriend and shoot her new boyfriend in the parking lot of the Bradford Wendy's in 2018.

According to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, Haverhill District Court Judge Cesar Archilla dismissed charges against Zachary Monaco, 21, of Haverhill. He was accused of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license and threat to commit a crime.

The charges were dismissed at the request of the state, court officials said.