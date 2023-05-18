Jacksonville mother accused of starving baby now facing murder, manslaughter charges

NOTE: Video above is from our previous story in December

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced additional charges against a woman originally charged with child neglect and child abuse in her infant son’s death in December.

Tania Nicole McGowan, 23, is now charged with murder and aggravated manslaughter, JSO said Thursday.

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the 14000 block of Duval Road in reference to an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, the victim was transported to U.F. Health where he was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/IwuboGi8ZW — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 18, 2023

According to McGowan’s original arrest report, on Dec. 11. at 6:17 p.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to an apartment on Duval Road in reference to an unresponsive infant and quickly transferred the baby boy to UF Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Medical staff were concerned due to the infant’s condition and called the police to investigate, the report said. The medical examiner mentioned that the child was extremely malnourished and had no evidence of any food in his stomach or intestines.

When police arrived at the hospital, they learned that McGowan, who called JFRD, had left the hospital. Medical personnel also told police that the baby was in an “emaciated” state and weighed only seven pounds at death, the report said.

Another officer was sent to the home on Duval Road and got written consent from McGowan to enter the home. The report said when the officer entered the apartment, there was barely any furniture. A pack-and-play with a bassinet was found, and there were only two bottles of baby formula in the house.

When the officer questioned McGowan, she claimed she placed the baby to sleep at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 and didn’t check on him until midnight. The report said she said the baby appeared to be asleep, so she went to bed. When she checked on the baby again at 2 p.m. the next day, she said the baby was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

The officer also spoke with apartment management and learned of an alleged abuse incident involving the victim and another child in the clubhouse. McGowan was caught on surveillance slamming the victim against furniture, putting blankets over the head, and continuously slapping the victim’s head, the report said. She did this in front of the other child.

Police interviewed McGowan again and learned that the child was her son, but he used to live with his father. She gained custody of him when his father moved to Texas in October. During the time the victim was alive, he was never seen by a doctor. McGowan admitted she noticed the child was slimming down, but she thought he was growing in length, the report said.

McGowan’s phone was inspected and images showed the progression of the child from a healthy size to malnourished, the report said.

McGowan has been in the Duval County Jail since she was first arrested in December. She is being held on no bond. Her next court date is set for Wednesday, May 31 at 9 a.m.

