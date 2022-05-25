Charges against Kalkaska teacher dropped

May 25—KALKASKA — A charge of one count of assault and battery against a Kalkaska middle school teacher has been dropped.

Collette Sabins, a middle school literature and language teacher, was charged with one count of assault and battery in March after she allegedly grabbed a middle school student by their collar during a class.

Initially, a trial date was set for September, but all sides in the case came to an agreement in early May that included Kalkaska County Prosecutor Ryan Ziegler dropping the charges in exchange for Sabins' resignation. Sabins resigned on May 13 and Ziegler has since dismissed the case.

"Mrs. Sabins is proud of the work that she did and the relationships that she made during her 33 years of teaching at the Kalkaska Public Schools," said Sabins's lawyer Filipe Iorio in an email statement. "She wishes the students and staff at the Kalkaska Public Schools all the best and is looking forward to spending more time with her family and contributing to the community in other ways during her retirement."

Sabins had been on administrative leave up until her resignation, Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said.

Sabins' position at the middle school has been posted for about a week and a half, and the school district has received a few applications for it already, Heitmeyer said. Heitmeyer said he always hopes that, in situations like this, there is a solution that is helpful for everyone involved and that the student can continue to succeed in school.

"Personnel issues like this are very difficult to work through," Heitmeyer said.

In Michigan, public employees' pensions are at risk of being forfeited when they are convicted of certain felonies relating to their public service, according to the Public Employee Retirement Benefits Forfeiture Act of 1994. The act makes no mention of public employees who have been charged of misdemeanor crimes.

In early March, Kalkaska's school liaison officer responded to middle school principal Ryan Moore's report of an incident involving Sabins and a student, as previously reported. The officer, Moore, Sabins and the student watched surveillance video of the incident in Moore's office, as previously reported.

According to the police report, the surveillance video shows Sabins making a fist in front of the student, the student backing away from her and Sabins stepping up to the student and then grabbing the student by their collar and pulling them toward the school office.

The family of the student involved did not respond to a request for comment by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.