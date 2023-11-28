Charges against Lima man in 2021 drug case are dismissed

Nov. 27—LIMA — A jury trial scheduled for Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court proved unnecessary after prosecutors dismissed all charges against the defendant.

Kalvin Lasenby, 52, of Lima, was indicted in August of 2021 for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the first degree. In June of this year he was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony.

Last week, on the day before Thanksgiving, prosecutors dismissed all charges in the two cases.

The Allen County Public Defenders Office, representing Lasenby, had filed a motion more than two years ago seeking the independent testing of evidence in the case.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser authorized a "qualified laboratory analyst appointed by this court to weigh and test the alleged fentanyl-heroin which is the basis for the indictment in this case."

Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision to dismiss the cases.