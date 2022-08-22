Charges against man who entered Baker's home to be dismissed

Aug. 21—SWAMPSCOTT — A breaking and entering charge against the man charged with walking past a state police detail and into Gov. Charlie Baker's Swampscott home in 2020 will be dismissed in October, a Lynn District Court judge decided last month.

Lane Forman, 60, of Danvers, was representing himself during a July 22 hearing where he first asked Judge Richard Mori to dismiss the case.

He then asked that it be continued without a finding for three months of unsupervised probation, then dismissed. In doing so he admitted that prosecutors had sufficient evidence for a judge or jury to find him guilty.

Prosecutors in the Essex District Attorney's office had requested that the case be continued without a finding for 18 months, with conditions that include staying away from the governor and his family and home.

Mori went along with Forman's request, but did add the conditions requested by the prosecutor.

If Forman complies with that and doesn't get into any further legal trouble the case will be dismissed on Oct. 24.

Forman was arrested on a warrant the day after the Oct. 7 incident. Police said that Forman, who was familiar to troopers stationed outside the governor's home, was driving a rented car and walked past a trooper's cruiser and into a side door.

He left materials and photos concerning his complaints about the care his mother received at a nursing home before she died.

A trooper encountered Forman leaving the home. Forman allegedly told the trooper that he and Baker were friends and that the governor had told him to drop off the materials.

"Don't (expletive) with me," Forman allegedly replied, according to a police report disputed by Forman. "Charlie told me to drop this off."

Forman later called the situation a "misunderstanding" and denied using an expletive.

