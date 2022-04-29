Charges against Probate Court judge dismissed

Apr. 29—ALBANY — Criminal charges filed more than two years ago against Dougherty County Probate Court Judge Leisa Blount have been dismissed by a special prosecutor.

The prosecutor, Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy, formally dismissed the case this week.

"I'm glad Mr. Shealy looked at it and basically he had the integrity to dismiss it," Albany attorney Maurice King, who represented Blount, said Thursday. "I guess that means he thoroughly looked at it and did an investigation, and after the investigation he decided it should not move forward."

Blount was charged in March 2020 with one count each of terroristic threats and violation of oath of office.

She was arrested after Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation. The agency alleged that Blount made threats against a county employee who works in the Facilities Maintenance Department.

Specifically, Blount made a remark during a meeting with officials with the county and sheriff's office that as a judge she had the right to carry a firearm into her office building to protect herself. The alleged victim was not present at that meeting.

Blount said in an affidavit that the employee acted strangely during two occasions when he entered the Probate Court offices during times he had no duties in that part of the building. On one occasion he told her that he was there to turn off the lights, and in the other he did not give a reason for why he was in the Probate Court area.