All charges against Randy Cox, who was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody, are dropped

All charges against Richard “Randy” Cox, a man paralyzed while in the custody of the New Haven Police Department in June, were dropped on Wednesday, according to the New Haven Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

Before the charges were dropped, Cox was facing five charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree breach of the peace, first-degree threatening and second-degree threatening.

“The New Haven Police Department handled this incident horrifically from start to finish and now they must answer for their conduct,” Attorney Ben Crump, Cox’s lawyer, said in a statement Wednesday. “The decision to drop the charges against Randy was absolutely the right one, considering how gravely he was injured while in police custody and how obviously these officers had biases against him.”

Cox was arrested on June 19 and severely injured while being transported to the detention facility. He was paralyzed from the neck down after he was thrown head-first into the wall of a police transport van — while he was restrained — when the transporting officer, Officer Oscar Diaz, slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision.

Diaz stopped to check on Cox and called for emergency services but continued onto the detention facility. The protocol for officers is to pull over and wait for medical treatment to arrive at the location of the injury.

Once they arrived at the detention facility shortly after, Diaz explained the situation to Sgt. Betsy Segui. Then officers removed Cox, who could not move, from the van and held him up. He was put into a wheelchair and processed, police said at the time.

Cox told officers he thought he broke his neck, but officers picked him up and carried him to a holding cell to wait for emergency services to arrive, police said.

Aid arrived and transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital for surgery shortly after, police said.

Cox was making progress from his injuries. He was off of a breathing machine and a feeding tube but returned to the hospital in September for an illness, according to his sister, LaToya Boomer.

Diaz, Segui and three other officers who were present at the time of Cox’s arrest were put on paid leave following the incident, according to police.

The police department announced policy changes on July 7 following the incident. Arrestees and prisoners must now wear seatbelts, after Cox was just given loops to hold onto in the back of the van, and must be transported in marked police cruisers. Transporting officers must also follow posted speed limits and cannot use cell phones or other electronic devices while transporting arrestees, police said.

Hundreds of people marched in support of Cox after the incident on July 8. Crump and his fellow attorneys asked for federal civil rights charges against the officers on the same day.

Cox’s legal team also filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city of New Haven and the five officers in September.

Mike Mavredakis can be reached at mmavredakis@courant.com or via Twitter @MikeMavredakis.